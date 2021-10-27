Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were stabbed multiple times in a Cosham pub car park
Person airlifted after being hit by a train in West Mailling
A person who is critically ill after being hit by a train that had just departed West Malling Station has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon. ...
Major recovery operation on M3 after HGV overturns blocking three lanes
An overturned HGV has closed the M3 motorway within Junction 12 westbound. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads. Emergency services are...
Jail sentence for Joshua Chambers who brandish the live firearm on Ramsgate seafront
A 27-year-old man who pointed a loaded shotgun at police in Ramsgate has been jailed for three years and nine months. Police were attending a disturbance...
Man arrested after Three Armed Robberies in Basingstoke
A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into three armed robberies in Basingstoke. The 23-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion...
A woman has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Southwark
Suvenca Martis – 31 of Panmure Court, SE26 will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 27 November charged with the murder of 25-year-old...
Detectives have launched an investigation following serious disorder in Fleetwood involving a number of men fighting with weapons
Police were called around 8.05pm yesterday (Monday, April 12) to a report of a disturbance in The Esplanade. It was reported men had been fighting with...
A tenth member of an organised criminal gang which supplied cocaine throughout Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge has been jailed
A tenth member of an organised criminal gang which supplied cocaine throughout Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge has been jailed. In June 2019 nine men received...
Five brave mothers who lost their sons to knife crime have shared their emotional stories as part of a new campaign supported by the Metropolitan Police Service and the independent charity, Crimestoppers
At the very heart of the campaign is a series of short films where each of these mothers reflects on the hardest calls they had to make after their sons...
Kent Police bolster patrols and say any gatherings found to be illegal will be dealt with robustly
Increased police patrols will be taking place in public spaces and on beaches over the coming days to help remind people about social distancing advice, deter...
Officers from the Violence Suppression Unit (VSU) in Croydon found a 17-year-old carrying a 16 inch machete after they stopped and searched him
Officers from the Violence Suppression Unit (VSU) in Croydon found a 17-year-old carrying a 16 inch machete after they stopped and searched him. At 19:00hrs on...
First day in Office for Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Donna Jones
Meeting the Chief Constable and getting out into the community have been the first actions of new Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones, who has...
Two men have been jailed following an armed robbery at a petrol station in Devizes
Samuel Sneyd, 34, of Waiblingen Way, Devizes, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of a knife blade at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to...
A teenage sex predator that was sentenced to eight years in 2018 after he raped a 8-year-old girl has been Released from Custody
Callum Hughes of Mauchlin, Ayrshire was caught after the distraught girl told her parents at breakfast the following day that she “hadn’t slept last night...
Probe launched after woman is stabbed in the back
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was stabbed in Edmonton. Officers were called at 7.032pm on Saturday, 30 March to Aberdeen...
Police Appeal for witnesses following serious injury collision on the M3
Police are are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision which left a man with life changing injuries. Officers were called at 3.24pm...
Man shot and five arrested for false imprisonment
Police were called at approximately 3.55am on Saturday, 9 February to reports of a male seen in possession of a firearm in the vicinity of Lewisham Road, SE13...
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in north London have named the victim as James O’Keefe, who was from Haringey
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 6.04pm on Monday, 9 December to a residential address in Shelley House on Boyton Road, N8, following...
David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months by a court for being caught using a mobile phone whilst driving. The former professional footballer...
Family hope that Shepherd’s appeal against his conviction will be dismissed
Jack Shepherd, 31 has appeared at the Old Bailey and been sentenced to six months in prison for failing to appear. Shepherd was sentenced in his absence to six...
A young lad who cheeky asked for a drink of water than made off with the shop’s morning taking has been arrested. The theft took place on Monday morning from a...
Seven People treated following Chichester incident
One person has been rushed to hospital with a serious head injury following an incident that took place in Chichester this morning. Six other people have been...
COVID 19 cases in the UK raise to 3,269 as confirmed positive
As of 9am on 19 March 2020, 64,621 people have been tested in the UK, of which 61,352 were confirmed negative and 3,269 were confirmed positive. As of 1pm 144...
Gillingham killer still at large after fatal stabbing
A manhunt has entered its fourth day following the cold blooded killing in the Medway town of Gillingham. Anthony Eastwood in the Road as neighbours watched...
Information is being sought after a teenager had his bag stolen during a robbery in Ramsgate
The victim was walking along Gwyn Road at around 2.50pm on Wednesday 26 May 2021 when a car pulled up behind him. Two men got out of the car and one demanded...