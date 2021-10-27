BREAKING Cosham HAMPSHIRE PORTSMOUTH

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were stabbed multiple times in a Cosham pub car park

October 27, 2021
2 Min Read
 
The violent assault took place in the Red Lion car park, in London Road, just before 6pm last night.
A 27-year-old man from Portsmouth suffered injuries to his chest and abdomen. He was rushed to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a serious yet stable condition.
A second man, a 39-year-old from Portsmouth, suffered minor injuries to his back and face. He was taken to QA Hospital where he remains in a  stable condition.
Officers were called at 5.43pm following reports of the bloody attack and a 34-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.
Portsmouth North Inspector Jon Tilbury said:, “We appreciate that members of the public will be concerned to hear about this incident, however, I’d like to reassure you that all parties involved are believed to be known to each other and this was not a random attack.
“We will be in the area today conducting patrols so please do come and approach us if you have any questions or concerns.”
Detectives are keen for anyone who may have been driving past with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44210428831 or go online and submit information via the following form: http://hampshire.police.uk/…/tell-us-about-existing…/
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp