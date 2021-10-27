BREAKING HAMPSHIRE ODIHAM

Officers successfully executed a warrant yesterday (Monday 25 October) as part of a planned operation near Odiham

October 27, 2021
Around 60 officers searched a property on Farnham Road and seized 29 stolen vehicles including caravans, vans, cars and quad bikes.
A significant amount of cash was found, along with suspected class B drugs and weapons.
Officers are now trying to trace the genuine owners of the stolen items in a bid to reunite them with their property.
Four men and two women, aged between 22 and 38, were all arrested at the scene.
A 22-year-old woman, from Odiham, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
A 23-year-old woman, from Odiham, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
A 23-year-old man, from Odiham, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
A 23-year-old man, from Reading, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
A 31-year-old man, from Reading, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B.
A 38-year-old man, from Odiham, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
They have all been released under investigation and police enquiries are ongoing.
Detective Inspector Steve Court said: “This was an incredibly successful warrant executed by a large number of dedicated officers over a 12-hour period.
“We are pleased to report that a large quantity of items – including stolen vehicles, drugs and weapons – have been found and safely stored as evidence.
“It is a great example of how pre-planned police activity can have a positive impact and I’m delighted with the outcome.
“My team of officers are now working hard on the investigation and we will update you on their progress when we can.
“If you have any information that you think could help, please call us on 101, quoting 44210376519.”
 
