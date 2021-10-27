Officers successfully executed a warrant yesterday (Monday 25 October) as part of a planned operation near Odiham
You may also like
Police on the Isle of Wight are investigating an assault that took place in Shanklin early yesterday morning (Thursday June 14th) Officers investigating the...
One fatal two serious after Isle of Wight Bus crash
One person has sadly died at the scene of a horrific crash on the outskirts of the Newport on the Isle of Wight. Emergency services were called to a serious...
Police are asking for your help to find Atlanta Butler who is missing from her home in north Essex
Police are asking for your help to find Atlanta Butler who is missing from her home in north Essex. The 15-year-old was last seen on Wednesday. She has links...
Officers investigating two serious assaults on-board trains travelling between Kent and London are today releasing images in connection
Both occurred on Saturday 11 September – the first on a train travelling from Dartford to Charing Cross at 5.45pm and the second on a service travelling...
Pensioner remains critical after being attacked in fail to stop
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an elderly man was left seriously injured following a fail to stop collision. The incident happened at...
Buxted FC said the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, was “heartbreaking”
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a defibrillator was damaged and stolen at Buxted Football Club in...
Appeal to locate missing teenager from Chatham
Information is sought to help locate a teenage boy who has been reported missing from Chatham. Brandon Chalcroft was last seen in the Maidstone Road area at...
Woman dead after Fatal Bus Crash on the Isle of Wight 25 are injured
Hampshire Police have sadly confirmed that a woman in her 60’s was killed following the collision on Sunday afternoon on Forest Road on the outskirts of...
One Lane Closed on M25 by Clacket Lane Closed
One lane of the busy M25 has been closed following a Box Van losing a tyre. Highways England traffic officers have coned off a section of lane one just after...
A man has appeared in court after he was found to have downloaded more than 200 indecent images of children
A man has appeared in court after he was found to have downloaded more than 200 indecent images of children Martin Sparks, 47, of Maldon Walk, Redbridge...
Police called to stabbing on Portobello Road in West London
A man has been treated at the scene of a stabbing and taken to hospital following a broad daylight attack on Portobello Road in West London on Saturday evening...
Fifteen year old arrested after 17 year old is stabbed at a property in Southampton
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary remain on a road in Thornhill, Southampton, after what police are calling an isolated incident. An investigation has been...
Police launch Probe into Hoax 999 Calls to Coastguard
Police have launched an investigation after two hoax 999 call were received by the Coastguard operations room from a public phone box reporting a person...
A Mold man has been sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment after he was found guilty of badger baiting and causing dogs to suffer with their injuries
Damien Sweeney of Maes Glyndwr, Treuddyn, Mold, was found guilty on 12 charges – eight under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and four under the Protection...
Southampton twins Katy and Emma Davis die of Covid-19
Southampton twin sisters Katy and Emma Davis have died within three days of each other, after both testing positive for Covid-19. Twin sisters have died within...
Pensioner taken to hospital following collision with Lampstand in New Eltham
A pensioner has been treated by paramedics this evening and taken to hospitial following his vehicle being in collision with a lampstand in New Eltham. Medic...
Officers in Rotherham are asking for your help to find wanted man Jack Bentley
Bentley, 25, of Church Street, Rotherham is wanted in connection with three burglaries and an assault in Rotherham between 15 May and 31 May. Police want to...
Fire Crews called to Wightlink Terminal in Yarmouth
Two Fire crews from the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been mobilised to an automatic fire that has been set off this lunch in Yarmouth. It is...
Eleven Kent Police officers were assaulted after responding to calls for help from the public in one weekend. Between Friday, 28 June 2019 and Sunday, 30 June...
Operation Brock barrier on the M20 motorway to return to hard shoulder overnight Saturday
The Operation Brock contraflow will be removed this weekend now the risk of disruption has reduced following the start of the summer holidays, Kent...
Concerns raised for missing Kaedin Brindley who missing he’s visiting from Canada
Officers from Surrey Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Canada, who is visiting family in the Walton-on-Hill area of...
Cruel and Wicked as RSCPA confirm they are probing shaven and painted dog
The RSCPA has confirmed that they have launched an investigation on the Isle of Wight Council are attempting to locate the owner of a chihuahua that was...
Officers from Operation Venice, which tackles moped-enabled crime, have arrested a man and woman suspected of committing between 10 and 15 thefts of expensive...
Officers investigating a reported theft in Tenterden have released CCTV images of man who may be able to assist enquiries
At around 7.10pm on Monday 26 October 2020, fencing and other construction materials were stolen from a site in Ashford Road. Officers have since been...