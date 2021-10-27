BREAKING HAMPSHIRE SOUTHSEA

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a car in Southsea

October 27, 2021
1 Min Read
 
On 2 August, at around 2.30am, a woman in her 20s is believed to have had her car keys and bank cards stolen.
Later that day, she noticed her car was stolen from Percy Road, Southsea and received a message from her bank that her cards had been used in various locations including Greggs in Commercial Road.
Her car was later recovered following a minor single-vehicle collision on Kings Road, on 12 August.
A 34-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation.
Officers have continued to investigate the incident and now are releasing the following CCTV images.
Police believe the man in these images has valuable information that could aid the investigation and officers ask that he contacts them.
Do you recognise this man?
Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or report online on the website, quoting 44210306162.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp