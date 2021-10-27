Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a car in Southsea
Fire crews stop blaze from engulfing property in Carisbrooke
Two appliances from Newport and a third from Cowes have attend a fire that broke out on Recreation Ground Road on the Isle of Wight this evening. Crews where...
Paddy Cowan was the first news paper publisher to publish the first Irish weekley news paper in UK
The founder and owner of The Irish World News paper Mr Paddy Cowan has sadley passed away from a short illness.Paddy Cowan was the first news paper publisher...
Woman Rushed to Hospital after Car overturns in Rudgwick
Church Street Rudgwick, was closed this afternoon (Wednesday November 1st) after a female driving her car rolled on the sharp bend between Ellens Green and...
Dramatic pictures shows Portsmouth The Range ram-raided as police still search for thieves
A Police manhunt is on after ram raiders used a car to smash through security shutters at The Range in Burrfields Portsmouth on Friday night. A stolen Vauxhall...
Police crack down on anti social yobs in Sevenoaks
Officers have carried out a mass crack down in the town of Sevenoaks officers out on patrol gave out advice to many yobs were underage and drunk and being anti...
Scottish Fire & Rescue Service are dealing with large fire in Glasgow
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with large fire in the area of Dalsetter Drive, Glasgow. No residential properties are at risk. There...
Tadley Fire Fighters reigniting stretcher challenge in aid of Oliver
In August 2016, Firefighters from Tadley Fire Station, with help from colleagues and friends, carried a stretcher from Rushmoor Fire station, 55 miles back to...
Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary near Staplehurst have released an Efit
A woman aged in her 60s was assaulted during an ordeal in Staplehurst Road, Frittenden, after a man called at her home asking for water. It is reported...
Hospice Doctor rises to the challenges of Covid
During the Covid pandemic news bulletins have been filled with stories of heroic doctors and nurses putting their lives on the line. The focus has mainly been...
A 24-year-old man has been convicted of terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command
Mohammed Chowdhury of Bethnal Green, east London, pleaded guilty on 18 November to four counts of possessing documents likely to be useful to a person...
Traffic Chaos on M27 after Lorry Overturns between Fareham and Portsmouth
A major motorway in Hampshire remains in chaos this lunchtime after a lorry overturned near a main junction. Emergency services rushed to the scene just after...
A man who bit part of another man’s ear off in an unprovoked attack has been jailed for three years
Andrew James Sword, aged 33, from Naworth near Brampton, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court. Sword, formerly of Carlisle, was found guilty by a jury of...
Large number of Police detain minicab driver on Sussex Place in West London
A large number of officers have stopped a black people carrier on Sussex Place in West London in the early hours on Saturday morning. A number of...
Teenager killed in collision near Five Oaks
A man has sadly died after a car overturned on the A264 near Five Oaks. The green Ford Focus was travelling east on Five Oaks Road before it came off the...
Enter title here.
Firefighters stationed at Soho are currently attending a balcony collapse. There are no reported injuries. An investigation into the collapse has been...
Woman jailed for seven years following violent attack
A Sheffield woman who slashed another woman’s face in a violent attack last December has been jailed for seven years. Emma Capper, 37, forced her way...
Sixteen fire crews from Hampshire and Dorset continue to battle New Forest Blaze in Bransgore
Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze a thatched roof fire at grade two listed cottage on Wiltshire Road in Bransgore in the New Forest. 16...
Prison for £2m drugs gang after investigators uncover illegal firearms and ammunition
Five members of a Polish organised crime group have been jailed for the importation and supply of nearly £1million worth of cocaine, supplying almost £1million...
Detectives investigating several attacks at Dewsbury railway station, have released these images
On Saturday 10 October at 8.30am, a man has pushed a member of the public over outside Dewsbury station and spat at her. The man then entered the station...
Terror Police probe Edmonton Police Station attack
At around 7pm on Wednesday, 11 November a vehicle was driven at the station office at Edmonton Police Station in Fore Street, Edmonton. A man, aged in his...
Test Valley Borough Council is offering residents the opportunity to microchip their dogs to prepare for a new law which will come into force on 6 April 2016...
Fire Rips Through Berkshire Hotel
Mortimer, Berkshire Firefighters have been tackling a major fire at a Berkshire hotel.
The daughter of a man who has been missing for a year said it had been like living in “a bad dream” as she pleaded for information on the anniversary of his disappearance
Richard Dyson, 56, from Barnsley, was last seen walking along a road in Hoyland on 17 November last year. Bethany Dainty said her father’s...
The operation resulted in 25 arrests for offences including possession with intent to supply drugs, offensive weapons, and disqualified driving
On Friday, 23 July, officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) deployed officers on London’s streets as part of Operation Spartan...