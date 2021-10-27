BISHOPSTOKE BREAKING HAMPSHIRE

An 89-year-old pensioner was found by her neighbour in Church Road in Bishopstoke at least 48 hours after she fell in her home

October 27, 2021
1 Min Read
 
An inquest opened into the death of Bridget Theresa Cahalane aged 89 who was taken to the Royal Hampshire County Hospital, Winchester on the 24th of September but sadly died on the 30th of September after her condition had deteriorated.
Results from her post mortem carried out gave a preliminary cause of her death as pneumonia, dementia and muscle necrosis due to long lie.
An inquest was opened by Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp into her death at Winchester Coroner’s Court and then adjourned the next hearing for a full inquest on 25th May 2022.
