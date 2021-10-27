Police have charged a man in connection with the murder of two teenage boys in Brentwood

The boys died following a disturbance in Regency Court at around 1.30am on Sunday morning (24 October).

Frankie Watson, 19, of Baker Street, Orsett, has been remanded to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 27 October) charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two men – a 20 year-old from Grays and a 21 year-old from South Ockendon – arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail to 19 November.

A 40 year-old man from Brentwood has been released under investigation.