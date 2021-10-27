Fourteen people have been arrested after traffic on the A206 at Crossways Boulevard, Greenhithe, was obstructed in both directions

At around 8.05am on Wednesday 27 October 2021, Kent Police received a report that a group of protestors had gathered at the location and some of those involved had glued themselves to the road surface, or each other.

Officers attended the scene within minutes and by 8.30am traffic was flowing in both directions.

Each of the individuals was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway and conspiracy to commit public nuisance. They remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use an alternative route if possible.