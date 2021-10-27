Wayne Couzens is seeking permission to appeal against his whole-life term for the murder of Sarah Everard

The Met Police officer used Covid powers to falsely arrest Ms Everard 33, as she walked home from a friend’s house in March.

Handing down a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey last month, Lord Justice Fulford said Couzens “used his position as a police officer” to kidnap Ms Everard in Clapham, South London.

According to the Daily Mirror, a court official said on Tuesday: “We have been notified that an appeal has been lodged by Mr Couzens.”

If permission is granted the case will be heard by the Court of Appeal Criminal Division.

Couzens, 48, pleaded guilty to the kidnap, rape and murder of Ms Everard

Labour MP Jess Phillips condemned Couzens attempts to appeal the sentence.

“I’m shocked by what appears as a continued inability of Couzens to understand the severity of his actions or the pain that such an appeal will cause to the Everard family,” she told the newspaper.

“His crimes have had had deep repercussions for our country and whilst nothing can undo that harm his sentence reflects that”.

Couzens is one of over 60 criminals serving whole-life sentences.

They are reserved for the most serious crimes such as serial killings and politically motivated murders.

Couzens joins infamous killers such as Lee Rigby’s murderer Michael Adebolajo, police officer killer Dale Cregan and Mark Bridger, who murdered five-year-old April Jones.