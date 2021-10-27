The family of Leonid Yurievich Laboshin have paid tribute to him

He sadly died following an incident in Pinnocks Way, Botley on Sunday 17 October.

Leonid was born in St Petersburg in Russia.

His family said: “Leonid was an amazingly sensitive, intelligent and bright man.

“He was a caring and loving Son, Brother and Uncle. He loved to play guitar and learnt to play the violin and piano. He loved music.

“After graduating from the University of St Petersburg. He taught himself English and made plans for his life with enthusiasm.

“He was invited to go to work as an IT programmer at Oxford University where together with other specialists he worked in the scientific development field of medicine, in particular the timely detection of cancer and its further surgical treatment.

“For Leonid’s Father, Mother, Sister and friends this is not a loss, it is an endless pain.”