Thirty-two arrests after traffic disrupted near Dartford

Thirty-two people have been arrested after traffic was obstructed at two locations.

At 8.05am on Wednesday 27 October 2021, Kent Police received a report that a group of protestors had gathered at the A206 Crossways Boulevardand some of those involved had glued themselves to the road surface, or each other. Officers attended within minutes and by 8.30am traffic was flowing in both directions. Fourteen people were arrested.

Following the arrests in Crossways Boulevard, officers became aware of an additional four people who were suspected to be involved in the wider planning of the disruption. They were detained in a nearby car park.

At around 9.05am, a further report of traffic being obstructed on a slip road for junction 1a of the M25, anti-clockwise, was received. Officers attended and detained a further 14 people, some of whom had glued themselves to the road surface. One lane is now flowing and officers are continuing to engage with several protestors at the scene.

All of those detained were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway and/ or conspiring to cause a public nuisance. They remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use an alternative route if possible.