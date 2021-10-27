The family of Mya Lawrence would like to thank all of Mya’s friends, family, school and the local community for all the love and support shown to them following the loss of our beloved daughter

Mya was our bright, beautiful daughter, blessed with a sassy sense of humour and a strong will to challenge the boundaries of what was acceptable for a young girl to do. She was a caring and compassionate girl who would stand up for and try to help others of all ages.

She had planned to work within the caring profession as an adult, to fulfil this need to help others. She loved her sport and was easily recognisable by everyone by her sunglasses, worn on the top of her head, whatever the weather.

We know that everyone who knew Mya shares our pain, so we ask for privacy for our family her friends and the local community to allow us time to grieve in private. Mya remains loved and in our hearts forever.