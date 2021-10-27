A man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Brixton

Trevin Campbell – 31 of Kingswood Avenue, Thornton Heath will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 27 October charged with the murder of 25-year-old Gary Mayhew.

Campbell was arrested by officers on Monday, 25 October.

This follows an investigation after a shooting in Belinda Road, SW9 on the morning of Thursday, 21 October.

Two other men arrested as part of this investigation – aged 27 and aged 37 – have been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late November.