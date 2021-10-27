Officers are investigating a report of an assault on a taxi driver in Tunbridge Wells

The incident happened in St John’s Road on Saturday 2 October 2021, as a taxi was travelling towards Southborough with four passengers.

At around 7pm, it is alleged one of the passengers who was sitting in the back of the vehicle, leaned forwards and assaulted the driver.

This caused the taxi to swerve onto the pavement near the junction with Culverden Down, where the victim stopped the car and got out.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was then approached and punched by the same man, before all four passengers left the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as being white, in his late 20s, with collar length brown hair. He was wearing a grey top, blue jeans and a black bomber jacket.

Police Sergeant Jonathan Hannan said: ‘We have been completing enquiries in the area, including the examination of CCTV footage, and are now appealing for anyone with information that may assist, to contact the appeal line.’

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police are urged to call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/193877/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form available on their website.