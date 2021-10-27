A fourth person has been charged following an allegation of a gunpoint robbery.

Jaydon Campbell, 18 of Avonmore Road, W14 will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today charged with robbery and attempted robbery.

The charge relates to an incident at about 23:35hrs on Sunday, 17 October at Southern Row, London, W10.

A taxi driver reported that four people had threatened him with a gun and stolen his car.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Following an investigation by detectives from the Central West Command Unit three teenagers have previously been charged

The three, two aged 17 and one aged 15, were charged with robbery and attempted robbery on Sunday, 24 October,

All three appeared in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 25 October.

Enquiries continue.