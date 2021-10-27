BREAKING Esssex High Ongar

A man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene in a collision at High Ongar

October 27, 2021
Police were called by ambulance colleagues at around 1.49pm yesterday (Tuesday 26 October) to reports of a serious collision at High Ongar.

 
A collision took place on A414, involving a car and a motorcycle.
 
Both police and ambulance attended.
 
Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
 
The A414 was closed between the petrol station at Norton Heath and Kings Street, High Ongar, whilst officers were on scene and dealing, before being reopened at around 8pm.
 
Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision.
 
Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact Essex Police on 101  quoting incident 613 of 26 October.
 
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
 
 
 
