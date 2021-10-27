Police were called by ambulance colleagues at around 1.49pm yesterday (Tuesday 26 October) to reports of a serious collision at High Ongar.
A man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene in a collision at High Ongar
You may also like
Attempted murder investigation launched in Tonbridge
Kent Police was called to a commercial premises in High Street, Tonbridge at 9.18am on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 following a report of a serious assault. A...
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Ramsgate
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Ramsgate. Two men in their forties were reportedly assaulted after being...
Eleven people charged in connection with violent disorder at London Luton Airport
Eleven people have been charged in connection with a violent disorder that took place at London Luton Airport yesterday morning (14 May). We were made aware of...
Man who repeatedly stabbed student on a Loughborough street in jail for longer
A man who stabbed a female university student three times in the leg as she walked home after a night out will be imprisoned for longer following the...
Police concerned for Welfare of Missing Romsey Man Steven Lockyer.
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Romsey man Steven Lockyer. The 58-year-old is missing from his home in Tavistock Close and...
Undercover cop rides bicycle to catch drivers overtaking cyclists illegally
An undercover police officer has been riding a camera-equipped bicycle on a road that claimed the life of a cyclist recently, in a bid to catch dangerous...
Man on terror charges appears at Oxford crown court
A man has appeared at court charged with two terrorism offences. Maiser Abdula, 20 of south-west London, today, Friday, 10 May, appeared in custody at Oxford...
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a fire in a block of flats on Cassilis Road on Isle of Dogs
Part of a seventh-floor flat was damaged by fire. Station Commander Shaun Fox who was at the scene said: “First crews worked very...
Rescue helicopter called to teen wash ashore in Herne Bay
Emergency services have been scrambled to Herne Bay beach in Kent after a 18 year-old teenager was washed ashore unconscious on Saturday morning. Officers...
Top tips for your trip to the tip
The council is aware there has been some frustration recently visiting Lynnbottom household waste and recycling centre (HWRC). The waste service would advise...
Paul Andrew Degenhart has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court charged with 34 counts of child sexual offences
A 48-year-old man has been found guilty of multiple counts of child sexual offences. Paul Andrew Degenhart has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court since...
Isle of Wight Dinner Lady Jailed for Underage Sex
A former dinner lady from the Isle of Wight has been jailed for three years for seven counts of sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy. Terri Spragg from...
This violent thug is today behind bars after he attacked his friend with a machete leaving him unable to hold his newborn baby.
Benjamin Appleby (pictured) wielded the weapon inside his living room after a night of socialising in February 2019 turned sour. Despite having been friends...
Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in Croydon
Pawel Smolinski, 30 , of Cambridge Road, KT8, and Jakub Smolinski, 24, of England Way, KT3, have been charged after a 37-year-old man was found with gunshot...
Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman who was found dead on Eastbourne beach
The body of a woman was discovered at 7.47am on Tuesday (January 14) in the groyne area directly in front of the Beach Deck Restaurant, Royal Parade...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Lambeth
The 29-year-old was arrested on the afternoon of Thursday, 8 July. He remains in custody at a south London police station. Police were called at approximately...
Justice has been served for our David after couple are jailed
Following the sentence of Sakib Salim and Rozia Salim who killed David pair both being jailed the family of David Pickup, issued the following : “After an...
Members of a Chinese crime group have been sentenced for running a string of brothels across the country including Kent. Dongning Zhang, 35, of Gloucester...
Two men have been jailed for more than 26 years following a regional investigation into attacks on cash machines in northern England
Stuart Penney and James Fairburn were jailed at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday) after they pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to steal and conspiracy...
Police have closed a major road in Southampton following a serious collision
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on Lords Hill Way. As a result, the surrounding roads of...
Detectives from the Met’s South East Command Unit are investigating three separate sexual assaults. Two assaults, which are being formally linked, both...
Man charged over Historical Wembley Murder
Detectives investigating a 1999 murder in Wembley have charged a man. Sokol Drenova, 40 of no fixed abode was charged late on Thursday, 31 May with the murder...
Man Released on Bail over Newport Murder
Hampshire Constabulary have released a man on bail following the death of an Isle of Wight man Gary Stacey A 20 year-old man from Newport, who was being...
CCTV appeal following attempted theft at Maidstone store
CCTV appeal following attempted theft at Maidstone store Investigators have released CCTV images following an attempted theft in a Maidstone shop. This...