A man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene in a collision at High Ongar

Police were called by ambulance colleagues at around 1.49pm yesterday (Tuesday 26 October) to reports of a serious collision at High Ongar.

A collision took place on A414, involving a car and a motorcycle.

Both police and ambulance attended.

Despite the best efforts of the medical team , the motorcyclist , a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision.

Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 613 of 26 October.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.