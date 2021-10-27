Three children struck by car’ on Carluke street in , South Lanarkshire

Emergency services have been called to a street in Carluke where it is reported that three children have been struck by a car.
Ten ambulance crews have been dispatched to the incident on Kirkton Street in Carluke. Road closures have been put in place and Police Scotland are advising people to avoid the area to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.
The major emergency response following a call made at 3.07pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services remain at the scene as the incident is currently ongoing.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 15:07hrs to attend a road traffic collision on Kirkton Street, Carluke. We’ve dispatched 10 resources to the scene, and the incident is still ongoing.”