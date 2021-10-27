Anyone who has been offered a stolen football medal for sale is being urged to contact Kent Police

Officers are investigating the reported theft in Ramsgate, which is believed to have taken place on Friday 22 October 2021.

The victim reported that the medal, which is an FA Challenge Vase winner’s medal, was taken from a property in D’Este Road.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone who has seen or been offered the medal for sale, or who has any information which may assist enquiries, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/214069/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the online form on their website.