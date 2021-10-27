A disqualified driver was caught out when an ANPR camera alerted our officers that his vehicle was on the road

Officers from our Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) were nearby and found him at Pyecombe services sitting behind the wheel with keys in the ignition and the engine running.

The driver tried to claim he was his brother, but both licences were checked.

Inside the vehicle, officers found cocaine in two bags, a burner phone, scales and grip seal bags.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, driving while disqualified and driving without valid insurance.

He was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after failing a roadside DrugWipe test. He was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.