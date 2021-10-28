Detectives investigating the murder of Sharmake Mohamud in Haringey have made an arrest

The 28-year-old man was arrested by detectives at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, 27 October on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder; he remains in custody.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 10.31pm on Tuesday, 21 September to reports of a man shot on Green Lanes, close to the junction with West Green Road, N8.

Sharmake Mohamud, 22, was found at the scene with gunshot injuries and despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men – aged in their 20s and 30s – received gunshot injuries as a result of this incident; both received hospital treatment before being discharged.

Four men, [A – D] all aged in their early 20s, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, 22 September. All four have now been released with no further action.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue; anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 8093/21SEP.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.