An on-the-run rapist who skipped his court sentencing more than a month ago has been sent to prison after being captured in a police chase
11-year ban for Birmingham director after obtaining close to £635,000 worth of government grants to plant forests in England
From January 2013, Pritesh Ladwa (33), from Sutton Coldfield, was the sole director of The Forest Project (TFP) Ltd. Incorporated in June 2010, The Forest...
A2 London Bound Closed following Multi Vehicle Collision
The A2 London Bound near Cobham has this afternoon following a multi vehicle collision (October 23). Drivers have been brought to a standstill on the West...
Officers searching for missing Christian Rossiter, 29, have found a body
Sad to report this afternoon from Hampshire Police: A man’s body was discovered today, 23 March, in a wooded area in Farringdon. Formal identification has yet...
The trio were attending a domestic violence call from a woman who said her partner was smashing up her flat, was threatening to take an overdose
Three Leicestershire Police Officers who saved the life of a knife-wielding man who had cut his own throat have been nominated for The National Police Bravery...
Police appeal after Fatal A30 Crash in Basingstoke
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision in Basingstoke. Officers were called to the A30 at Water End shortly after 3.30pm on...
Fire and explosion at Elephant and Castle railway tunnels
Fire crews from across London have been scrambled this after afternoon to Elephant road after a blaze took hold. The blaze is understood to involve...
Police carry out overnight Drugs Raid at Ryde Property
Police have carried out a preplanned drug’s raid at a property in Ryde on the Isle of Wight in the early hours of this morning (Monday 11th June 2018) we can...
Searches underway to locate missing teenage girl in Bournemouth
Officers carrying out searches for a missing teenage girl in Bournemouth are appealing for help from the public to find her. Julia Woznica, aged 13, was last...
Kent Police Officers come under attack and are injured after football yob throw bottles and missiles in Maidstone attack
Officers from Kent Police had to call in Public order officers and Dog Handlers after throwing the town into lockdown. Drunken yobs attacked Police after...
A3 Southbound Closed following Collision involving a Heavy Goods Vehicle
The A3 in Hampshire is closed southbound between the A325 and A272 near Longmoor due to a collision. A large recovery and clean-up operation is needed and the...
Seven fire crews sent to flat a blaze in Reading West
Seven fire appliances from fire stations from. around the county were scrambled to tackle a blaze that had broken out in flat overnight in Reading West...
Teenager arrested for fraud and robbery in Bracknell
Thames Valley Police has arrested a man in connection with robbery and fraud offences. An 18-year-old man from Reading was arrested by officers today (12/8) on...
Fifteen year old charged with GBH after Poplar stabbing
A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Upper North Street in Poplar, E14. The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of GBH on Sunday, 12...
Man had his head kicked around like a football in Crayford Gardens
Police were called at 4:18pm today to an assault at The Parade in Crayford. An unresponsive man in his 40s was found. One person who asked not to be...
Stolen van recovered after police pursuit
A stolen van was recovered after police used a stinger to end a pursuit. The Ford Transit Tipper van was stolen from Main Street in Walesby at around 10.20pm...
A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Canning Town
Police were called at approximately 14:45hrs on Monday, 26 April to reports of a man, believed aged 18, stabbed in Coolfin Road, E16. Officers and London...
Police have recovered a gun from custody where Matt was shot, which is being forensically examined
Detectives investigating the murder of Met Police Sergeant Matt Ratana have been working around the clock. Police officers and police staff from across the Met...
Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed in Blackburn
Police were called to Walnut Street in the town at shortly before 4pm on Sunday (April 4) to a report of an assault.A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with...
Police appealing for witnesses after a cash machine was stolen from Tesco in High St, Bordon, at about 4am on Sunday (17 June). A stolen digger was used to rip...
Man driving Horse and trap who was killed has been named
A man driving a horse and trap who died on Eastern Way Thamesmead after being hit by a car around 8:45am on Saturday has been named by friends as “Mikey...
Officers were called by LAS at 8.55pm on Saturday, 11 January to Falcon Road, junction with York Road SW11, following reports of a road traffic collision...
Three plead guilty to burglary & jailed for 17 years
Three men have pleaded guilty to a burglary that took place in Ipswich. The incident took place at approximately 5:45am on Saturday 13 June last year at a...
Police are investigating a report of a rape of a 21-year-old woman in Hythe
Police are investigating a report of a rape of a 21-year-old woman that happened between May 1 and May 2. It is believed the incident took place sometime...
Leon Makoni, 18, from Tunbridge Wells, and two 17-year-old boys have been charged with two counts of robbery and possession of a knife
Three people have been charged after two men were robbed of their possessions in Tunbridge Wells. On Thursday 24 September 2020 at around 8.40pm a group of...