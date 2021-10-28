BREAKING WEST SUSSEX WORTHING

Following an investigation by the Safeguarding Investigations Unit, Sona Mertova was charged with the ill-treatment of a vulnerable adult in Worthing

October 28, 2021
The 47-year-old former care worker, of Western Place, Heene, Worthing, admitted the charge and appeared in court earlier this month. The incident had been recorded on a mobile phone by a concerned neighbour.
She was jailed for six months for abusing a vulnerable adult with Down Syndrome. The judge said she had abused the trust of the victim and his family.
