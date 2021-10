Can you help Surrey Police find missing man Sam Jones?

seen Sam, 29, was last leaving East Surrey Hospital around 1pm today after being admitted this morning . He has not been in touch with anyone since and is in need of urgent medical attention.

Sam is described as extremely vulnerable and his friends and family are concerned for his safety

Sam is described as White, 5ft 8 tall, of medium build, with ginger medium-length hair. He was wearing a blue jumper, black jeans and black shoes.