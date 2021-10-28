ALDERSHOT BREAKING HAMPSHIRE MISSING REIGATE SURREY

Can you help Surrey Police find missing man Sam Jones?

October 28, 2021
Sam, 29, was last seen leaving East Surrey Hospital around 1pm today after being admitted this morning. He has not been in touch with anyone since and is in need of urgent medical attention.
Sam is described as extremely vulnerable and his friends and family are concerned for his safety.
Sam is described as White, 5ft 8 tall, of medium build, with ginger medium-length hair. He was wearing a blue jumper, black jeans and black shoes.
He has links to the link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/redhill?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX8W4xyKU-fXUnRrgYav33ojXyCJfztWsjC5hrvKr558krUKztSBkyrD5_Bbaroz8iqrUcwWPlIhyH77J9oUb279_KNmgkhr4xrY3DMCChkaqLVixpB9SVPD40gDTPhrxFDnfnZHA_G36yEg7gXpCT7XK0ln2LnQTA-L51IKl4Vzbx3jZLVe1uZU2GVkfk9ynNXtTyxck8gPXuYdizzyDi1&__tn__=*NK-R">#Redhill and link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/aldershot?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX8W4xyKU-fXUnRrgYav33ojXyCJfztWsjC5hrvKr558krUKztSBkyrD5_Bbaroz8iqrUcwWPlIhyH77J9oUb279_KNmgkhr4xrY3DMCChkaqLVixpB9SVPD40gDTPhrxFDnfnZHA_G36yEg7gXpCT7XK0ln2LnQTA-L51IKl4Vzbx3jZLVe1uZU2GVkfk9ynNXtTyxck8gPXuYdizzyDi1&__tn__=*NK-R">#Aldershot areas.
If you have any information please contact Surrey Police on 101 
