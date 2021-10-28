Can you help Surrey Police find missing man Sam Jones?
Kamal Gordon of Eaton Drive, Brixton, London was jailed on Tuesday, 29 June, for five years and nine months after being found guilty of two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs – heroin and crack cocaine, following a three day trial at Southampton Crown Court
The court heard that on Thursday, 3 October 2020, officers from Southampton’s High Harm team located a car, a grey Fiat Bravo, suspected to be involved in...
M25 anticlockwise side to be closed well into the afternoon for collision investigation work
#M25 still no signs of movement on the M25, Many drivers are at the brunt of it and have been sitting here since 5.15am, lots of emergency services working...
A 44-year-old man from Chester has been jailed after admitting carrying out a series of burglaries across the city.
A 44-year-old man from Chester has been jailed after admitting carrying out a series of burglaries across the city. Stephen Collins, of Hatton Road, broke into...
Police are currently on scene of a serious collision in Brook Street, Colchester
Officers were called shortly after 5.40pm today (Monday 25 October) to a collision involving two vehicles. The road is currently closed while they investigate...
Nearly 13,000 have died in the UK of COVID19
As of 9am 15 April, 398,916 tests have concluded, with 15,994 tests on 14 April. 313,769 people have been tested of which 98,476 tested positive. As of 5pm on...
Detectives investigating a robbery in Orpington in which a puppy was stolen have charged a man
Detectives investigating a robbery in Orpington in which a puppy was stolen have charged a man. Francis Zeta, of High Street, Plaistow E13, was arrested on...
Officers at Kent Police will be out in force supporting a nationwide road safety campaign focusing on two wheels
Officers at Kent Police will be out in force supporting a nationwide road safety campaign focusing on two wheels. The two-week campaign from the...
Thieves steal antique corn mill
An antique corn mill has been reported stolen from the Tonbridge area and officers are asking anyone who may have seen it to contact them. Kent Police was...
A drug dealer found with more than 80 wraps of heroin and cocaine in Folkestone has been jailed for three years
A drug dealer found with more than 80 wraps of heroin and cocaine in Folkestone has been jailed for three years. Mark Wilkinson, 36, of Eastfields, Folkestone...
A man who brandished an imitation firearm at an organised gang fight in Westminster has been jailed
A man who brandished an imitation firearm at an organised gang fight in Westminster has been sentenced to two years and 11 months’ imprisonment. Meckeal Pond...
Image appeal after teenager stabbed in Southwark
Detectives have released images taken from CCTV footage of two males that they wish to identify and speak with in connection with a stabbing in Southwark...
Essex Road Islington under Police lockdown following mass brawl involving 40 men
A large section of Essex Road in Islington North London remains under Police lockdown following a mass brawl that is understood to have started outside ...
Second arrested following Bexley Road rage stabbing
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Bexley have made a second arrest. Officers were called at 2.48pm on Sunday, 13 October to Barnehurst Avenue...
#WANTED:Do you know where Abdul Rahiim is he’s wanted for a number of burglaries?
The 26-year-old is wanted on suspicion of burglaries in the Selly Oak area. If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact West...
Police are appealing for anyone who saw or has dash cam footage of a collision on Canvey Island where a woman sustained serious injuries
Officers were called at around 4.50pm reported the woman, who is in her 70s, was in collision with a silver Ford Transit van in Western Esplanade at around 4...
Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was assaulted in Crawley
. The 87-year-old victim was hit in the face outside the Tesco store in Hazelwick Avenue around 12.05pm on Thursday (September 2). She suffered bruising to her...
The seven Nigerian internationals involved in the maritime security incident rebailed by Police
Seven Nigerian internationals involved in the maritime security incident which took place on board the Nave Andromeda off the Isle of Wight on Sunday, October...
Foreign Office steps up plans to bring home Britons stranded oversea
The government increases efforts to bring home travellers stranded abroad by coronavirus (COVID-19) with extra flights and 10 more airlines joining its scheme...
Manhunt still active after cowardly terrifying assault on two elderly vulnerable victims
Police have released an image of injuries a woman in her 80s suffered when hit with the barrel of an antique-looking firearm during a burglary by two men (one...
Police called to Man slashed across the face in Tottenham North London
Officers from Met Police have been called to a stabbing at Sherringham Avenue in Tottenham North London this evening (Tuesday June 16th). One...
Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Margate
Kent Police was called to Millmead Road at 5.13pm on 24 October 2020 following a report of a collision between a motorcyclist and a stationary car. The rider...
Motorcyclist Airlift from Alton Crash Scene with life changing Injuries
A motorcyclist has been flown to Hospitial following a serious collision in Alton this morning. Butts Road in Alton remains closed at the junction of Mount...
Blaze rips through industrial unit in Bellshill no reported injuries
Scottish Fire and Rescue are currently in attendance at a fire at an industrial unit on Mossbell Road, Bellshill. At this time there are no reported casualties...
Police are trying to locate missing Peter Aitchison from Basingstoke. Have you seen him?
The 56-year-old was last seen in the Fylingdales Close area of Basingstoke at around 9am yesterday morning (8 September). Police have been making...