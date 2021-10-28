A sailor from HMS Collingwood put himself in harm’s way to save his neighbours during a fire

Petty Officer Jon Thornber, 41, was relaxing at his partner’s home when a large bang from outside made him spring into action.

Together with his partner, Gemma, he quickly realised there had been a huge explosion in one of the neighbouring houses and ran towards the scene where he could see flames already engulfing the property, at the same time calling the emergency services.

Once at the house, he could see an elderly gentleman in the garden, confused, dazed and suffering from burns.

Debris blocked the front gate and Jon kicked this aside, guiding the man to safety, before noticing an elderly woman trapped in the hallway.

The windows, doors and frames had all been blown out by the blast and this, together with her injuries, meant she was unable to escape the flames.

Shouting reassurance and with no thought of his own safety, Jon entered the property, lifted her onto his shoulder and ran back through the debris and away from the house. Looking back, he could then see flames billowing out of the door where seconds before the woman had been standing.

Jon said: “The emergency services arrived very quickly, and I wish to thank them as they are the true heroes who do this every day.

“I also want to thank the neighbours who fetched blankets for the couple and buckets of water to cool their burns. When the fire service arrived, they asked me to stay with a hose and cool the burns down whilst we waited for the ambulance service.

“During this time, I used my Royal Navy training to keep the victims calm, coherent and as comfortable as possible and tried to get as much information from them to hand over to the Ambulance service. I just did what needed to be done and I didn’t give it a second thought at the time.”