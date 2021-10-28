Arson attack see Police investigation launched in Bicester
Two people are to appear in court, charged in connection with an assault in Ramsgate
Kent Police was called to a property in Newcastle Hill shortly after 2am on Wednesday 9 June 2021 where a man in his 40s was found with serious injuries to his...
A pensioner has died in hospital after being injured in a collision near Strood
A pensioner has died in hospital after being injured in a collision near Strood. Officers are renewing an appeal for information into the incident on Friday 10...
Fire Crews Tackle Blaze at Peckham High Street
Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers were called to a roof fire at a shop with flats above in Peckham High Street, Peckham. The roof of the...
Motorcyclist Airlifted following Wroxhall Collison
Emergency Service have been called to attend a collision on a road between Ventnor and Wroxall this morning. All three services are at the scene. They were...
Concerns for missing Karolis from Brighton
Police are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Brighton. Karolis Zvirblis, 28, was last heard from at 7.15pm on Thursday (August 27), when he said...
A man has been jailed for more than four months after being found guilty of being in possession of sharp tool, a golf club and damaging a front door
Officers were called to a house in Mansfield on 18 October following a report of a disturbance. Police were swiftly on the scene and arrested 45-year-old...
Man who led police on 100 mph fail to stop has been charged
A man who was wanted by Police has been charged with 11 offences including aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and drug...
Faversham man has been jailed for nine years after admitting 15 offences linked to child sexual abuse
A Faversham man has been jailed for nine years after admitting 15 offences linked to child sexual abuse. Richard Cumberland was arrested by Kent Police in...
Firefighters battle blaze in a two-storey home in Westcliff.
Firefighters from Essex fire and rescue have been tackling a fire in a two-storey home in Westcliff. Firefighters have said the fire is in the roof of the...
A man has been convicted of manufacturing a firearm using a 3D printer, the first conviction of its kind in the UK
A man has been convicted of manufacturing a firearm using a 3D printer, the first conviction of its kind in the UK. On Wednesday, 19 June at Southwark Crown...
Payment Holidays offered to Help to Buy homeowners affected by Covid-19 Homeowners who are struggling to pay interest fees on their Help to Buy equity loans will be offered payment holidays, the Government has announced
Yesterday the Government announced mortgage lenders had agreed to support customers experiencing personal financial difficulties as a result of Coronavirus...
Ten Firefighters tackled a blaze involving three cars and apropane gas cylinder that broke out on a Farm in Sherfield English near Romsey last night. Fire...
M20 motorway closed in both closed after infrastructure fails
The M20 is currently closed from J5 to J6 in both directions with delays of at least 15 minutes covering several miles of the motorway. The full road...
Detectives investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Southall are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward
Police were called at around 6am on Saturday, 17 July to Southall Park in Green Drive to reports of an unresponsive woman. Officers and London Ambulance...
Fake Taxi driver charged by Police after woman attacked in Southampton
Police have this evening, Monday, 31 July charged a man after an incident in Bedford Place, Southampton in the early hours of Sunday 30 July. A 30-year-old...
A suspect has been arrested following a report of an assault on a woman in Tunbridge Wells
The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Friday 16 October 2020 in Liptraps Lane. It is alleged there was altercation involving the occupants of two cars...
HGV ploughs into back of Roadworks Lorry on the M1
Three lanes of the busy M1 near Luton remain closed following a serious collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning. An HGV ploughed into the rear of a...
Cat ‘dies’ after being ‘strapped to a firework and blasted into the air’ as police launch appeal to find evil thug responsible
A cat is reported to have died after being strapped to a firework in Wrexham. Police said the body of the cat is yet to be found, but they believe it is...
A mother who attempted to conceal firearms and drugs from police by hiding them in a park is one of four people jailed for a total of more than 40 years
Tracey Cook, 59, of Greenhaven Drive, Greenwich, was found guilty of three counts of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of...
PC Roz Fricker single-handedly tackled a violent man who swung a heavy metal mallet at her and was carrying several large knives
A Dorset Police Officer who has been put forward for the National Police Bravery Awards has been speaking to the media about the harrowing incident which led...
Man in custody after two men in their 60’s are mowed down and killed
An investigation has been launched after two men died following a road traffic collision in Bedford yesterday afternoon (Saturday). At around 12.22pm, we...
Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Mia Charles
Mia was last seen leaving her home address in Brighton around 7.25pm on Sunday (May 30), and concerns are growing for her welfare. She is white, around...
Would-be robber used knife to stab man in Gillingham pub
A would-be robber who stabbed a man in the back following a dispute in a Gillingham pub has been jailed for six years. In March 2020, without any...
RIP Stephen Hawking
R.I.P. Stephen William Hawking CH CBE FRS FRSA [8th January 1942 – 14th March 2018] The greatest mind of our generation, world-renowned physicist Stephen...