BICESTER BREAKING OXFORDSHIRE

Arson attack see Police investigation launched in Bicester

October 28, 2021
1 Min Read
Fire crews from link" href="https://www.facebook.com/Bicesterfirestation/?__cft__[0]=AZURvPu5C6KwdVqkfvS3Kxd2EmN4KOigZwBNhnHrJSbAuIBOEToXmRqOItApvXASW3g_hIZcqEspcWWJGeixpzbrfNhpJhqAaI3FKuaCqRByz7fF26P7Zyd1Rg0eZVLOMJdXImZ1tILrG9rS1yPpehcSIhjn0GO4Vnjis9bZ_bp5TYr53flFP1c5nshqdDFplC8&__tn__=kK-R">Bicester Fire Station and link" href="https://www.facebook.com/Rewley-Road-Fire-Station-128735347176188/?__cft__[0]=AZURvPu5C6KwdVqkfvS3Kxd2EmN4KOigZwBNhnHrJSbAuIBOEToXmRqOItApvXASW3g_hIZcqEspcWWJGeixpzbrfNhpJhqAaI3FKuaCqRByz7fF26P7Zyd1Rg0eZVLOMJdXImZ1tILrG9rS1yPpehcSIhjn0GO4Vnjis9bZ_bp5TYr53flFP1c5nshqdDFplC8&__tn__=kK-R">Rewley Road Fire Station dealt with this house fire just off Bicester town centre on Thursday evening.
Fire fighters were called just before 7pm, crews wearing breathing apparatus broke into the property and extinguished a fire using hose-reels and breathing apparatus.
No-one was hurt in the incident, however, the incident is believed to be suspicious and Oxfordshire fire and rescue are working with link" href="https://www.facebook.com/thamesvp/?__cft__[0]=AZURvPu5C6KwdVqkfvS3Kxd2EmN4KOigZwBNhnHrJSbAuIBOEToXmRqOItApvXASW3g_hIZcqEspcWWJGeixpzbrfNhpJhqAaI3FKuaCqRByz7fF26P7Zyd1Rg0eZVLOMJdXImZ1tILrG9rS1yPpehcSIhjn0GO4Vnjis9bZ_bp5TYr53flFP1c5nshqdDFplC8&__tn__=kK-R">Thames Valley Police to investigate the cause.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp