A Barnsley teenager has admitted the murder of 15-year-old Loui Phillips in Monk Bretton earlier this year

October 28, 2021
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (25 October). He admitted stabbing, and killing, Loui in an unprovoked attack on Sunday 8 August.
Loui was riding his bike with a friend along Fish Bank Lane at around 2pm when the teenager approached him from the opposite direction. An unsuspecting Loui, who had never met his killer, was then stabbed – once in the chest – before the attacker walked away.
Loui was rushed to the hospital where he underwent open-heart surgery in A&E to remove the blade. He was then transferred to the specialist Cardiac Unit where he underwent further surgery. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the hospital, Loui died on Thursday 12 August.
The senior investigating officer in this case, DCI Mark Oughton said: “This is an incredibly tragic case where an innocent young boy was stabbed to death because his attacker was jealous.
“The killer planned his attack, locating Loui and his friend having purposely set out to go and stab him. He has shown no remorse for his actions and always maintained his innocence until Monday.
“Loui was still conscious after he was stabbed and managed to give a full account of the attack to a police officer on the way to the hospital. All he wanted to know was where his mum was.
“My thoughts are with Loui’s mum, and his family and friends today; they have suffered an unimaginable loss this year and no court result can ever make up for that.”
The teenager will return to Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing on Friday 17 December.
 
 
