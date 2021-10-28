A Barnsley teenager has admitted the murder of 15-year-old Loui Phillips in Monk Bretton earlier this year
A further £4.08 million will be available next financial year to help Violence Reduction Units in the South East of England via Police and Crime Commissioners, the Government has announced
Within the South East, Sussex and Hampshire police force areas will each receive up to £880,000 in funding, while Kent and Thames Valley police force areas...
Multi-million cash courier who thought she would be living a “perfect life” sentenced to 34 months in jail
A money launderer who was caught trying to smuggle almost £2 million out of the UK in her suitcases has been jailed for almost three years. The...
Probe launched in Southampton after cyclist is killed
Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, after a fatal road traffic incident in Southampton yesterday evening (23 July). Police were...
A jury has found a man guilty of the brutal murder of Simonne Kerr in Clapham
A jury has found a man guilty of the murder of Simonne Kerr in Clapham On 15 August 2018 at 12:38hrs, police were called to a report of a stabbing at a...
An eight-year-old boy who wanted to make people “happy in these sad times”, has raised more than £1,000 for the Poppy Appeal
Harry Fletcher from Hartlepool began making poppies to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day during the first coronavirus lockdown in May. Unable to take part...
Fourth Person Arrested Following Teen Shooting in Blackwater
A fourth person has been arrested by detectives investigating a shooting in Blackwater. A 41-year-old man from Farnborough has been arrested on suspicion of...
BREAKING NEWS:Woman arrested on fraud offences relating to Grenfell Tower
Police Officers have made an arrest for fraud offences relating to Grenfell Tower. A 39-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday, 31 July and was subsequently...
Police Officers vote in John Apter as new National Police chair
The new National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales has been announced today. John Apter, former Chair of Hampshire Police Federation, has...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a bedroom fire at a house in Upper Fant Road, Maidstone
Three fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. Two casualties were passed into the care of...
Officers are investigating a number of fraudulent activities in local pubs in Portsmouth and we’re keen to speak with this man in connection with these incidents
Police need your assistance in identifying this man. Can you help? Officers are investigating a number of fraudulent activities in local pubs in Portsmouth...
Ruthless Reading burglar caught in the act is jailed
Beech, of Arborfield Cross, Reading, pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary at a multi-occupancy address on Aldershot Road at 9.45pm on Sunday, 23 April, 2017...
Elderly missing man found safe and well
Police had been appealed for help to find 79-year-old Peter Bennett, who was reported missing from his home in Haringey. We are happy to say Peter was found...
A man has died following a single vehicle collision in Haverthwaite in Cumbria
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to a one vehicle collision on the B5278 near Haverthwaite at 4.20pm on Saturday, August 7th. A dark-coloured...
Man jailed for assaulting two police officers in Kingsbury
A man has been jailed for assaulting two police officers after he had been found intoxicated in Kingsbury. Theiventhiram Balakumar, 58 (22.10.62) of no fixed...
Police have now confirmed one fatality and 32 injured – ten seriously – following a terror attack in Barcelona this afternoon. Local news sources...
Three men have been jailed for a total of more than 16 years
Three men have been jailed for a total of more than 16 years after officers found £90,000 pounds in cash and Class A drugs with a street value of around...
Taxis vandalised in over night attacks in Portsmouth
Police are investigating reports of about 20 taxis damaged overnight on Sunday, into Monday (5th-6th March), in the Buckland and Landport areas. The taxis were...
Around 550 tonnes of salt have been used during the winter season to treat the Island’s highways network. The salt is applied in ‘pre-wet’ form to ensure it...
Police investigate sex attacks at Fever & Boutique in Maidstone
An appeal for information has been issued by officers following reports that two women had been sexually assaulted at a Maidstone nightclub. A man is alleged...
M3 Closed following Car Fire near Basingstoke
The M3 Southbound has been closed following a car fire this afternoon. Police and Fire crews rushed to the scene and smoke could be seen on a near by house...
Historic bridge on the Isle of Wight is officially opened following restoration and repairs
Brighstone Viaduct was officially opened today (Thursday 21 June) following an extensive programme of works by Island Roads to repair and refurbish the...
Man stabbed on Oxford Street is rushed to hospital with serious injuries
A man has been stabbed airlifted to hospital after he was stabbed in front of horrified shoppers just off Oxford Street in London this afternoon. The victim...
Detectives investigating the death of man in South Hampstead are appealing for witnesses to an earlier altercation
Detectives investigating the death of man in South Hampstead are appealing for witnesses to an earlier altercation. Police were called at around11.45pm on...
The Covid-19 vaccine is currently being rolled out to the most vulnerable in our community
All residents in our older person care homes have now been offered their first vaccinations and we are working to support our local NHS partners to deliver...