Officers are asking for the public’s help in their searches for a missing teenage boy who has gone missing from Bournemouth
Police make number of arrests of those believed to be responsible for instigating violence during recent protests and demonstrations in London
During the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, 8 July, officers arrested a number of people believed to be responsible for instigating violence during...
Youngster left Home alone in Gosport Fire
Fire crews from Gosport and Fareham have been called to a property in the Bridgemary area of Gosport this evening. Three fire appliances attended the incident...
Ten Year Old Boy dies after Furniture Incident at Topshop Reading
A 10-year-old boy has died after suffering severe head injuries in an incident involving a piece of furniture in a shop in Reading. The incident happened at...
A section of the A3 between Liphook(B2131)and A325 southbound remains closed this evening (Thursday) following a vehicle fire. Fire crews from Hampshire Fire...
Whitstable man arrested for Cheam Murder
A 28-year-old man was arrested today, 23 June, at an address in Whitstable, Kent as part of a pre-planned operation. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and...
Tribute paid to boy who died following incident at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve
Police are now in a position to confirm the identity of a boy who died after he was found unresponsive in water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve. Officers were...
Officers from the Swindon Community Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at an address in the Park North area of Swindon
This action was as a direct result of concerns raised by the local community of anti-social behaviour and suspected drug dealing at the address. A...
With the festival season starting in 2 weeks time Remember Georgia and Tommy thought they would be ok as well
With the festival season starting in 2 weeks time (Georgia and Tommy’s first anniversary) we hope that there won’t be too many deaths. If you are...
Camper Van Gutted by Fire
Two Fire crews from Fareham and Hightown in Hampshire were called to Freegrounds in Titchfield just after 7pm on Thursday evening. On arrival crews were...
Bungling ram-raider escape empty handed after break in Portsmouth
Offenders attempted forced their way into a Boots in the city last night but left empty-handed. Hampshire Police are currently appealing for information after...
A man from Slough, has been arrested on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm
Police have arrested a man in connection with a serious assault investigation in Slough. A 38-year-old man from Slough, has been arrested on suspicion of...
Police are working with the community and investigating a number of incidents in which rubbish has been set alight in Jaywick, endangering people’s lives
A sofa was set alight in Bentley Avenue at about 10.20pm on 11 April, which spread to a fence and trellis at a nearby home.The fire then spread to the house...
Police officers have arrested two men after an attempted armed robbery that took place at Lloyds Bank in Liphook on Monday, May 16. Police officers were called...
A violent man from Chatham who grabbed a woman by the neck and spat into the face of a Kent Police officer has been jailed for 14 month
A violent man from Chatham who grabbed a woman by the neck and spat into the face of a Kent Police officer has been jailed for 14 months. Christopher Spooner...
Three men arrested in Kent charged over Drill Rapper murder in Deptford
Officers investigating the murder of 20-year-old Crosslom Davis in Deptford on 6 December 2019 have charged a further three males with offences. All three...
Detectives from the Met’s South West Investigations team are appealing for the public’s help to identify three men in connection with two incidents of burglary – one aggravated and one attempted – in south west London which are believed to be linked
The first incident occurred on Wednesday, 6 January at around 6.15pm. It was reported that three males knocked on the door of a residence on West Hill...
Man sentenced for armed robbery
Steven Faber, 53 (22.03.68) of Solon New Road, Clapham, was sentenced on Friday, 14 May to 30 months imprisonment for an armed robbery at Inner London Crown...
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service would like to hear your views on how much you would be prepared to pay for the services provided by the fire service through your council tax
Each year the Service presents options for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority’s consideration demonstrating what an increase, or no increase, would...
Man charged after ploughing into group in Romford
Detectives investigating an incident involving a car that was believed to have taken place in the Romford area before being circulated on social media have...
Two men arrested following spate of burglaries in Trowbridge and Bradford on Avon
Officers investigating a series of burglaries in the Bradford on Avon and Trowbridge areas have today arrested two men in connection with the incidents...
Fire Crews Cut Driver Free After Recovery Truck Leaves A31 Carriageway
A breakdown recovery driver is this evening recovering in hospital with serious injuries after the recovery vehicle he was driving left the A31 westbound...
Police are appealing for information after a man on a moped suffered potentially life threatening injuries
Police are appealing for information after a man on a moped suffered potentially life threatening injuries after colliding with a car in Sholing Southampton in...
Police Air Support called to carry out search on the Isle of Wight
The national air support helicopter based at RAF Benson in Oxford has been called in to assist officer from Hampshire Constabulary on the Isle of Wight this...
Man air lifted after fall from height in Chatham
Emergency services including the air ambulance have been called to Waterfront Way in Chatham this evening, A man has been treated for serious injuries after...