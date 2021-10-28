A man has been jailed following a random attack in which he left a stranger fatally injured

Patrick Beckley, 32 of no fixed address, was sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Monday, 25 October to life with a minimum of 21 years imprisonment having been convicted at an earlier hearing of the murder of Michael Lavery, as well as actual bodily harm of two other men and assault on an emergency worker.

Michael Lavery, aged 59, died on Friday 16 October 2020 after being assaulted inside his home address off Reddown Road, Coulsdon.

Officers attended the scene with ambulance colleagues at 9.27pm following reports of a man seriously injured.

Michael was found suffering head injuries and stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10pm

A special post-mortem examination gave cause of death as blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

Beckley was located and arrested near to the scene and taken into custody.

An investigation was launched by detectives in the Specialist Crime Command.

It was established that Beckley attacked Michael in a random attack with Beckley suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time. Another man was also assaulted, as well as an officer who responded.

Beckley and Michael were not known to each other and no clear motive was ever established.

After sentencing the judge praised the responding officers who battled to save Michael’s life at the scene, as well as that of the investigative team for their meticulous investigation.

Detective Sergeant Jason Crinnion, of Specialist Crime South Area, based at Lewisham Police Station, said: “Beckley is a dangerous and violent offender and will now serve a substantial amount of time in prison following this horrendous crime.

“Michael was no threat at all that day. Beckley’s attack was random and violent and left Michael’s family devastated as a result.”

A spokesperson for Michael’s family said: “Our dad was an incredibly kind, generous, lovey man. He was a wonderful dad and granddad. He is missed terribly every day and will forever be dearly loved.

“ We are grateful to the police for their thorough investigation which ultimately brought the offender to Justice”