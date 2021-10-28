BREAKING DORSET POOLE

A man has been jailed for six years for sexual offences involving a young girl in Poole

October 28, 2021
2 Min Read
 
Donald Ian Campbell, 71 and of Poole, pleaded guilty at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday 25 June 2021 to three counts of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, three counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and one count of engaging sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13.
He was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Wednesday 20 October 2021 to six years in prison and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years, as well as being placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.
Following an investigation, Campbell was arrested on Friday 26 February 2021 and admitted in interview to inciting his victim to engage in sexual activity.
Detective Constable Ade Stocker, of the Child Abuse Investigation Team (CAIT), said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim and her family for their bravery in reporting these offences and allowing Dorset Police to carry out a thorough investigation.
“I am pleased that Campbell has been given a custodial sentence for the crimes he subjected his victim to.
“I hope that the outcome of this case demonstrates that we will extensively investigate incidents of this nature and we would encourage any other victims of sexual abuse to please report it to Dorset Police.”
 
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp