A man has been jailed for six years for sexual offences involving a young girl in Poole
On Wednesday, 17 June the MPS’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed of allegations that non-official and inappropriate photographs had been...
Detectives make appeal one week on from fatal shooting of Feltham man
An investigation was launched after police were called to Exeter House on Watermill Way at 11.08pm on Friday, 21 June to reports of a shooting. Armed police...
A man from Ashford who continued to download images of child abuse despite a court order restricting his internet use has been jailed
A man from Ashford who continued to download images of child abuse despite a court order restricting his internet use has been jailed. Simon Ross, 42...
Police have released the name of the woman who died following a road crash in Inverness
Melina Rosa Päprer, 24, from Luneberg in Germany, died when the blue Citroen C3 in which she was a front-seat passenger, collided with a grey Honda CRV...
A crane has partially collapsed amid high winds in Kingston
A crane has partially collapsed amid high winds in #Kingston. The crane is believed to be located on a building site which forms part of the Kingston...
Man treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in Gravesend
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire at a home on Jubilee Crescent, Gravesend. Two fire engines were sent to the incident and on arrival crews...
Emergency crews called to Heathrow Airport Energy centre
A large number of emergency services have all been mobilised to the Heathrow Airport Energy Centre following the activation of a warning alarm we can reveal...
Firearms warrant leads to arrest and seizure of five firearms in Norbury, Croydon
A man has been arrested and taken into police custody following an early morning operation by officers from the South Area and support from the Specialist...
Firefighters are currently tackling a fire at the Western Docks involving more than 35,000 tonnes of scrap metal
Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service received calls around 5am to the blaze. Local residents are being advised to keep windows and doors...
Harrow Man Suresh Varsani Caught in Pedo Sting jailed for Three Years for Grooming
A man who pleaded guilty to attempting to cause children to engage in sexual activity was jailed for three years and four months on Monday, 27 November, at...
Would-be robber used knife to stab man in Gillingham pub
A would-be robber who stabbed a man in the back following a dispute in a Gillingham pub has been jailed for six years. In March 2020, without any...
A suspicious package in Fareham town centre has been made safe by bomb disposal experts
Police cordons have been lifted after a five hour lockdown following the discovery of a device between Poundland stores and Tesco in Fareham. The EOD...
Emergency services scrambled to footbridge in Ashford,
Emergency services have been called to an incident on the footbridge over the A2042 (Avenue Jacques Faucheux). Ambulances, police and fire service at scene...
Witnesses sought to serious collision at M2 Medway services
Officers are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision near Junction 4 on the Londonbound M2. Two vehicles, a black Citroen Berlingo van and a gold Volvo...
The books had been stolen in January 2017, during a highly sophisticated burglary in Feltham, London
Met officers have returned 240 culturally significant specialist books worth in excess of £2.5 million to their rightful owners following a joint operation...
Person has been attacked in Tonbridge
A person has been attacked in broad daylight assault on Wednesday. The assault took place on Tonbridge High Street near Poundland. Kent Police have been...
Portsmouth Couple Brad and Jen split
A Portsmouth couple, who recorded and starred in a host of increasingly annoying viral videos, have announced their break-up, via social media (obviously!)...
Police have appealed for witnesses and other possible victims after two break-ins were reported in Yelland and Instow, in North Devon
A commercial premises in Yelland was broken into between 6pm, on Tuesday 23 March, and 8am, on Wednesday 24 March, and cash was taken. In a second break-in, a...
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage after a man died in a collision in Romford
Officers were called at 9.41p on Thursday, 10 September to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist at Gallows Corner. The...
Shoppers Showered In Sewage After Pipe Bursts At Tesco In Havant
Shoppers at Tesco in Havant had a shock this morning (12th July) after a sewage pipe burst. Customers and their shopping trolleys were showered by contents...
A299 Thanet Way blocked London Bound following collision
A299 Thanet Way near Herne Bay has been blocked following a collision. Traffic is stationary following the two vehicle collision that took place on Sunday...
Copnor Community Centre Targeted by Low Life Scum Bag Burglars Twice in Two Weeks
A much-loved Portsmouth community hub and gardens has been the victim of two break-ins in as many weeks, leaving volunteers feeling heartbroken. The first...
Officers from Thames Valley Police are making renewing their appeal for information following a rape in Bicester. At around 2.50am on Saturday (25/5) the...