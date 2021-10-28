A man has been excluded from entering a number of locations in Southampton for two years after admitting a public order offence

Waheed Safi, aged 20, of Wilton Avenue, Southampton, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 25 October, and was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order after pleading guilty to a public order offence at an earlier hearing.

The incident took place on Friday 13 November 2020 when PCSOs on patrol in St Mary’s Street saw a group of people exceeding the maximum number of people allowed to gather under the Covid restrictions.

One of the PCSOs approached the group to engage and explain the Covid rules however Safi started shouting abuse at him.

Safi was charged and pleaded guilty to using threatening / abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at an earlier hearing in March 2021.

Appearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 25 October, Safi was given a 2 year Criminal Behaviour Order excluding him from entering a number of locations in Southampton city centre including St Marys Street, Kingsway, Brintons Road, St Andrews Road and New Road for two years.

Sergeant Tash Prior from the Southampton Central Neighbourhood Policing team said “This is a great result for the local community.

“Safi is a persistent offender who has been present during a number of previous incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area, which we know has a negative impact on those who live and work there.

“Criminal behaviour orders are available on conviction of a criminal offence and are designed to prevent persistent offenders from committing further offences and stop anti-social behaviour.

“Thanks to some great work by officers from the Southampton Central Neighbourhood Policing team, we were able to gather evidence relating to previous incidents of anti-social behaviour where Safi was present, to secure our successful application for a Criminal Behaviour Order.

“We know that anti-social behaviour has a negative impact on local communities and businesses and it will not be tolerated.

“We hope this result reassures our communities that we take anti-social behaviour seriously and will look for every opportunity to tackle offenders using all judicial methods available to us.”