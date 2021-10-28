Police are investigating a stabbing in Norwich have confirmed five men have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing
Chippenham shoplifter has been jailed for 18 weeks
Denroy Thomas, 52, of Queens Crescent, was sentenced at Swindon Magistrates Court yesterday (14/09). On September 12, Thomas stole just over £130 worth of...
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in Leyton. Police were called to North Birkbeck Road, E11 at 4.26pm on Wednesday, 6...
Important Message to all US Service Men and Woman on Shore Leave in Portmsouth
Please be advised that when you are enjoying some well-earned R&R in the good city of Portsmouth there are a few points to keep in mind: • 90% of the...
Man remains in hospital after attack outside Mikrus Restaurant in Streatham
Detectives investigating an assault which has left a man with a serious head injury are appealing for assistance to identify a man they would like to speak to...
Man pleads guilty to Christmas Day murder
A Maidstone husband who stabbed his wife to death during an unprovoked attack on Christmas day has been convicted of her murder. Mohammad Tawos Qoraishi...
A man has been jailed following the seizure of Class A drugs after proactive raids at a property in north London
Nicholas Leighton, 27 , of Islington, was sentenced on Friday, 27 November at Snaresbrook Crown Court to three years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty...
Murder investigation launched in Gillingham after woman is stabbed multiple times
Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Gillingham. Kent Police say they called at 4.51pm on Thursday 16...
Officers investigating a shooting in Camden last weekend in which four people were injured have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder
Officers investigating a shooting in Camden last weekend in which four people were injured have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder. The 21-year...
Emergency services called to Man and his dog trapped in a van under the A20 in Sidcup
Emergency have been called to deal with a two vehicle incident incident a mini van and a car. Fire crews were scrambled along with Police and...
Hundreds of people turned out to watch troops from three military regiments march through Andover
Hundreds of people turned out to watch troops from three military regiments march through Andover on Sunday in celebration of their freedom of the borough...
Two Drivers Left with Serious Injuries after Four Vehicle Pile up in Basingstoke
Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A33 this morning. Officers were called at 6.35am to the A33 at Chineham following...
Buxted FC said the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, was “heartbreaking”
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a defibrillator was damaged and stolen at Buxted Football Club in...
The men were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court to seven years imprisonment each (a total of 35 years):
Five men have been jailed for firearms offences after officers recovered two loaded semi-automatic firearms from a vehicle in east London. The men were...
Information, witnesses and dash-cam sought following road traffic collision
Officers from our Roads Policing Team are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision this morning (29 March)...
A person has been convicted in relation to an incident in which a flag was burned at a protest in June
Astrophel Sang, 19 of Ravenhurst Street, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted arson at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday...
PC Lee Martin-Cramp, a serving Metropolitan police officer attached to Merton borough, was today, Thursday, 23 May found guilty of one count of rape after a...
Five people have now been arrested in connection with the incident – three 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man
Five people have been arrested in connection with an incident in Drapery, Northampton, which happened yesterday afternoon At about 4.30pm, police officers...
Trio arrested after cops track down stolen Audi
Three people have been arrested after officers tracked down an Audi car stolen in a car key burglary. The vehicle activated Automatic Number Plate Recognition...
M3 closed after serious collision near Eastleigh
Officers from Hampshire Police are currently dealing with a serious single vehicle collision on the #M3. Closure currently in place between junction 12 and 11...
A man and woman have been convicted of the murder of Tracey Walker in Shetland
Ross McDougall, 32, and Dawn Smith, 29, were today (Wednesday 2 December 2020) found guilty of the murder of the 40-year-old following a trial at the High...
Ten fire crews from across Hampshire have been called to tackle blaze that has broken out at the Biffa recycling centre. Fire crews were...
Police Close major road after Serious Collsion in Basingstoke
Polcie are dealing with a serious road traffic collision at the junction of the A30 and the A33 in North Waltham, near to Basingstoke Crematorium. Officers at...
The morning after the night before
If this image isn’t shocking enough what is don’t drink and drive. The driver has had a lucky escape after hitting a tree on the A3 this morning near Longmoor...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a pub in Hodsoll Street, near Wrotham, Sevenoaks
At the height of the fire, five fire engines, a height vehicle and a bulk water carrier were at the scene, and crews used hose reel jets and compressed air...