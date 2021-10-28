BREAKING NORFOLK

Police are investigating a stabbing in Norwich have confirmed five men have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing

October 28, 2021
1 Min Read
 
Officers were called to a property in Hemming Way shortly after 5pm on Wednesday 27 October following reports of a stabbing. On arrival, a man aged in his 20s was discovered inside the address with stab wounds.
A further call was received shortly after 5.15pm, from the ambulance service reporting that three men had been found on Marriott’s Way near to Barker Street, with stab wounds.
They were all taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment, where two of the men remain in a critical condition. The other two have serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
A number of scenes have been put in place in connection with the incident and although enquiries are in their early stages, officers are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.
Five men have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.
