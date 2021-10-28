Witnesses are being sought following a fatal collision on the A21 near Flimwell

The incident, involving a grey Ford Focus and a red Ducati motorcycle, took place at 1.55pm on Wednesday 27 October 2021 on the Londonbound carriageway, 500 metres south of the junction with Rosemary Lane.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, sustained fatal injuries and was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area and has dashcam footage that may assist the investigation.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference HW/DGC/119/21.