Teen murdered in Ilford

Police were called at 3.54am on Thursday, 28 October to reports of a fight taking place at Harrow Road, Ilford.

Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended.

At the scene a male, believed 18, was found with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.27am

A 15-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken to an east London police station where he remains at this time.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed.

A post mortem will be scheduled in due course.

We await formal identification.

A crime scene remains in place.

At this early stage detectives retain an open mind concerning motive.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 885/28OCT.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.