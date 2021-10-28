Officers from Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime Team are investigating the incident after the 37-year-old man sadly died yesterday, (27 October), as a result of the injuries he sustained in the attack.
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a Guildford man who was stabbed in Tongham earlier this month
It is believed that there were several people present in the area who may have seen what happened and detectives are asking those people to come forward with any information, particularly those who may have walked through The Moors between Oxenden Road, Tongham and Tongham Road/Willow Way in Aldershot between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm on Friday, 15 October.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Gareth Hicks said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim at this difficult time. This was a shocking and senseless attack which has understandably shocked the local community and the wider public, and we would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of officers who are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.
“We believe that there are a number of people who may have witnessed what happened that night who have not yet come forward. We are keen to speak to anyone who has information that will help us piece together exactly what happened. If you do not wish to speak to the police, you can report any information you have anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
link" href="https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fmipp.police.uk%2Foperation%2F4521K53-PO1%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1UUSVZgO6nJ5ms-VDr8oRjrEwAduH8Nnp6AB0BFJjaoLSWwD0wTzpEXR8&h=AT0ZaznOEJOeAtHlShQTyBy0aiPPK7bBgZBYB1tKZr2cXbUqcTX0frCT3pCx1n-qzXMHH1Itt1YOmpkTlZDSd7EhXq2T7548gcnVg2wzEjUwsWOQIdyprXT1e9pBGeiX27nIKQU&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT1Rh4wuA48WZZYG7E9INM8qnI9KssFEjsXDekPAkC5ECXEL_wfb9O0o4jIYOi8Gh5K82yik0hfNZ6jaadh--BLraKwPUBoL84q3yvBGlgWwW76XJJsv3epwfOwzbrt5qv2lhJgYbx2Eo7FLRvom3F6Jh0WtcHThJLRHWopGpcuLyBUhXN9GWHIiv0wSSZjP-fjVlf7BQJgP7kXUyaS4TQkE_c2SqshMrg" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4521K53-PO1
• Anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111