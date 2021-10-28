A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a Guildford man who was stabbed in Tongham earlier this month

Officers from Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime Team are investigating the incident after the 37-year-old man sadly died yesterday, (27 October), as a result of the injuries he sustained in the attack.

Police were called after a man was admitted to hospital in a critical condition with stab wounds on the evening of Friday, 15 October.

The fatal incident occurred in The Moors, Tongham close to the underpass of the A331, and then moved close to the Cricketers public house, shortly after 9pm.

It is believed that there were several people present in the area who may have seen what happened and detectives are asking those people to come forward with any information, particularly those who may have walked through The Moors between Oxenden Road, Tongham and Tongham Road/Willow Way in Aldershot between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm on Friday, 15 October.

A 23-year-old man from Aldershot, a 30-year-old man from Aldershot and a 16-year-old male from Aldershot, were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later released on bail. Today the 16-year-old has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Gareth Hicks said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victim at this difficult time. This was a shocking and senseless attack which has understandably shocked the local community and the wider public, and we would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of officers who are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.

“We believe that there are a number of people who may have witnessed what happened that night who have not yet come forward. We are keen to speak to anyone who has information that will help us piece together exactly what happened. If you do not wish to speak to the police, you can report any information you have anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“At this stage of the investigation, we believe that the victim and suspects were known to each other and we don’t believe there to be any risk to the wider public.

“The victim’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and wish for their privacy to be respected while they try to come to terms with what has happened.”

If you can help, please contact us quoting crime reference number PR/45210109161.