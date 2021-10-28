CCTV images have been released by officers investigating a spate of commercial burglaries in Sevenoaks

Between Tuesday 5 and Friday 22 October 2021, break-ins were reported at seven businesses in the town centre where property including laptops, mobile phones and cash was stolen.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers would like to identify the man in the CCTV images who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or has information that may assist is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/207740/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.