A shoplifter has been banned from four supermarkets in Whitstable and Herne Bay after he was jailed for theft

Gareth Owen, 39, is prohibited from entering the shops by a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) granted at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday 25 October 2021.

He is not allowed to enter the Sainsbury’s stores in Reeves Way and High Street, Whitstable or the Co-Operative Food stores in Cromwell Road, Whitstable and Sea Street, Herne Bay until 24 October 2024.

Kent Police requested the order after Owen admitted the theft of alcohol and cleaning products from the Co-Operative in Sea Street, Herne Bay on Friday 12 March 2021.

That offence was committed during the term of a suspended sentence he was given in December 2020, also for theft offences.

Owen, of Station Road, Whitstable, was jailed for 13 months at the same court on Friday 3 September 2021 for the theft and breach of the suspended sentence.

Breach of the newly-imposed CBO is an offence and could result in Owen receiving a further prison sentence.

PC Chris Green, of Canterbury Community Safety Unit, said: ‘Kent Police is determined to protect businesses from the impact of repeat offenders like Owen.

‘I am pleased the court recognised the necessity in imposing this order and I hope Owen now works on improving his behaviour and keeping out of trouble.’