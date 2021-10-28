A #Tonbridge cocaine dealer has been jailed after he was arrested with an accomplice by one of our plain clothes patrols
You may also like
Yobs sought after throwing missiles at Kent buses
Criminal damage to buses in West Kingsdown Witnesses are being sought to a number of incidents where items have been thrown or aimed at buses in the West...
Teenager issued a community resolution order following theft in Eastleigh
Officers responding to reports of a theft from a local shopping centre have issued a community resolution order to a local teenager. Police were called to an...
Two men remain in custody following a serious assault in Royal Wootton Bassett
Two men remain in custody in relation to the stabbing of a man in Royal Wootton Bassett yesterday (10/09). The serious assault took place on Rylands Way...
Local Gosport MP Welcomes National Apprenticeship Week
Local MP Caroline Dinenage has welcomed the Government’s commitment to creating apprenticeships at the launch of National Apprenticeship Week 2016. The growing...
Kent drug peddler sent to jail
A drug dealer who was delivering cocaine on a mountain bike in Tunbridge Wells has been jailed. On 31 October 2019, officers from the town’s Community Policing...
A further arrest has been made in connection with a rape in Darnall, Sheffield.
A 14-year-old boy is currently in police custody after being arrested this morning (4 December) on suspicion of joint enterprise rape. At around 6pm on 23...
Man left with critical injuries after late night attack in Wembley
A crime scene is in place in Ranelagh Rd #Wembley. Police have confirmed that they have launched an investigate following the suspected assault on a ...
Three men arrested in the concern of drug supply
Kent Police officers arrested three people on drug supply offences following a vehicle stop in Gravesend. The vehicle was stopped on the afternoon of Wednesday...
Thirteen children have been rushed to hospital from La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate
Thirteen children have been rushed to hospital after ambulances surrounded La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate, Camden, London Ambulance Service said:...
One Lane Closed on M25 by Clacket Lane Closed
One lane of the busy M25 has been closed following a Box Van losing a tyre. Highways England traffic officers have coned off a section of lane one just after...
Warning over potentially dangerous blue pills in Brighton
Police are urging people to be aware of potentially dangerous blue pills after several people have been taken ill in Brighton. Officers were made aware of a...
A man has been jailed after he was found with about £30,000 worth of cocaine in the boot of a taxi
A man has been jailed after he was found with about £30,000 worth of cocaine in the boot of a taxi he was travelling in following a proactive police stop in...
Three more feral yobs carry out targeted attack on Southsea Model village in broad daylight attack
This evening at 6.20pm the Southsea Model village was attacked again in what is believed to have been a targeted attack. had some more unwanted visitors. The...
Hovertravel reports that construction of its two new craft is progressing well
Hovertravel reports that construction of its two new craft is progressing well.
Guns stolen in Ventnor Shop burglary
Police are appealing for information after three replica guns were stolen in a burglary at a shop in Ventnor. The front window of Sorties in Pier Street was...
Police investigating the murder of a man gunned down are offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of his killers
Detectives investigating the murder of a man gunned down in a drive-by shooting are urging anyone with information to come forward on what is the first...
Officers searching for a missing woman from Beaminster are appealing for the public’s help in an effort to find her
Natalie Jensen, who is 21 years old, was reported missing just before 6pm on Wednesday 30 June 2021 as she was not home as expected and had missed a number...
House sealed off in Portsmouth by police investigating a serious Assault
A house has been sealed off in Portsmouth by police investigating a serious assault. A police officer is guarding the house in St Mary’s Road...
An Essex Police officer has been given a final written warning after being found to have breached several professional standards of behaviour
The breaches found proven during a misconduct hearing were honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, confidentiality and discreditable conduct at a...
A Dover man is to appear in court next month charged with dangerous driving
A Dover man is to appear in court next month charged with dangerous driving. On Saturday 7 March 2020 a car travelling along New Dover Road...
Driver Dies following Fatal head on Collision in Alton
Police are investigating following a fatal collision in Harley Mauditt, near Alton, last night. Officers were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on...
Three men remain in custody after a social worker and two police officers were stabbed in Haringey.
Shortly before 8pm on Friday, 6 August, police were called to assist a social worker who was attempting to check on the welfare of children at an address in...
Man sought in connection with Sussex murder – dial 999 if you see him
Police have released an image of a male wanted in connection with a murder in sussex Sussex Police launched a murder investigation after the discovery of a...
Police appeal after Brent Burglary
Detectives have released CCTV footage of two men they want to trace in connection with a burglary at a family home in Barnet. On Sunday, 1 April at around...