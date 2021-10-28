BREAKING ESSEX KENT ROMFORD TONBRIDGE

A #Tonbridge cocaine dealer has been jailed after he was arrested with an accomplice by one of our plain clothes patrols

October 28, 2021
2 Min Read
 
Billy Maidment and Alison Mackinnon marketed cocaine and amphetamine through mobile phone messages to local users but were caught after their activities were watched by some of our suspicious officers.
On 25 February 2020, the constables from the Tonbridge Community Policing Team were in an unmarked vehicle travelling in link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/hildenborough?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWTv7QaUvIasPkdToutCkyy02nrOKcxU_w8dgdMluKWq8Cu0BjMzO3saLYNGV_Y_Czu3WYqbjVBP_OkEULpU7w7KGBlhxXnWLHKk7gKijaUq9g3WiEzKnhBRSSMFetXSAiW-1ge17gVgbKfzW1fISQlgY65YZ5BA6D-5WLS_Pl_OPmS26n_ZjKBKj0fRlFPPYo&__tn__=*NK-R">#Hildenborough. As they drove along Tonbridge Road they spotted a parked Ford Focus, which had previously been linked to suspicious activity.
Our officers watched from a distance as another vehicle arrived at the scene. Both drivers got out of their cars and an exchange appeared to take place, prompting police to move in and arrest them both.
Mackinnon, aged 53, of Uplands Road, link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/romford?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWTv7QaUvIasPkdToutCkyy02nrOKcxU_w8dgdMluKWq8Cu0BjMzO3saLYNGV_Y_Czu3WYqbjVBP_OkEULpU7w7KGBlhxXnWLHKk7gKijaUq9g3WiEzKnhBRSSMFetXSAiW-1ge17gVgbKfzW1fISQlgY65YZ5BA6D-5WLS_Pl_OPmS26n_ZjKBKj0fRlFPPYo&__tn__=*NK-R">#Romford, Essex was found in possession of a plastic bag containing twenty wraps of cocaine. Located in her vehicle was a mobile phone and quantities of amphetamine.
Maidment, aged 31, of Tonbridge Road, Hildenborough was found with more drugs as well as £230 cash. Analysis of phones seized from the duo showed that minutes before his arrest, Maidment had sent a marketing text offering cocaine to more than 20 users.
Mackinnon’s phone contained messages sent from Maidment, directing her to locations to deliver drugs to various users.
Maidment and Mackinnon were each charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
They pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on 5 October 2021, Maidment was jailed for two years and five months. Mackinnon received a prison sentence of one year and nine months, suspended for two years.
Investigating officer, PC Mark Simcox, said: ‘There is no doubt this pair were prolific cocaine dealers and sought to make a profit from other people’s misery. Class A drugs ruin lives and, as the undoubted organiser of the supply chain, Maidment thoroughly deserves a prison sentence.
‘Our officers work in both uniform and plain clothes and are alert for those involved in drug supply. As a result, anybody who travels into the county to deal cocaine can expect to stopped and swiftly brought to justice.’
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp