Detectives are investigating after two 13-year-old boys were shot at in Norton, Stoke-on-Trent
Witnesses sought following fatal collision on the M2 near Medway
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M2 near Medway. Kent Police was called to the coastbound carriageway of the motorway...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in Croydon
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in Croydon. Police were called shortly after 4am on Sunday, 20 May to a south...
Twenty one transport works have died after testing positive for coronavirus
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that 21 transport workers have died after testing positive for coronavirus in London.
They include 15 bus workers.
A Maidstone thief who burgled the home of a woman he knew and then sold her possessions at a local jewellery store has been jailed
Paul Bruce targeted the victim’s property after he spotted her at a barbeque last year and realised no one would be in. Bruce had previously been in...
Teenager attacked in Gosport and had his head stamped on
ficers are appealing for information after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted during a robbery in Gosport. The incident happened at some time between 1.30pm and...
24 people including children rushed to hospital from a four-star spa hotel in Hampshire after they breathed in chlorine gas created in a chemical accident
Ambulance crews have rushed a total of 24 people including children to hospital from a four-star spa hotel in Hampshire after they breathed in chlorine gas...
Dewi James Price describes himself on Facebook as a redhead terrierman
He’s from Caerphilly & has been found guilty of hunting and killing badgers. He’s facing a prison sentence after he was convicted after a...
Police Hunt Puttenham Road Rage Attacker
A man was left needing 14 stitches after he was assaulted during a road rage incident in Puttenham earlier this month. The victim had been travelling along the...
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an incident closed the M3 near Winchester yesterday evening – can you help?
Officers investigating a serious assault and collision on the M3 motorway, which left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred...
A woman’s body has been found in the Hawley area today
A woman’s body has been found in the Hawley area today (Wednesday 18 March). Formal identification has yet to take place but the next of kin of missing Lisa...
Detectives are reviewing CCTV and making enquiries after a woman was attacked in Tunbridge Wells
Detectives are reviewing CCTV and making enquiries after a woman was assaulted in Tunbridge Wells. The incident is reported to have happened at 7...
Third arrest made after fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Sven Badzak in Kilburn
A third person has been arrested by detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Sven Badzak in Kilburn. A 20-year-old man [C] was arrested on...
The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge on the NHS
They will never ask for: your bank account or card details your pin or banking password copies of personal documents to prove your identity such as your...
Second man charged after Milton Keynes Murder probe
A second man has been charged as Thames Valley Police continues its murder investigation in Milton Keynes. Today (25/10), Earl Bevans, aged 22, of no fixed...
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Halstead
The incident happened on Thursday 23 September 2021 in Watercroft Road, as a man in his 70s was riding his bike towards Knockholt railway station. At around...
Passengers evacuated after train landslide in West Malling
Passengers have been evacuated from a train that has been unable to travel any further due to a landslide in the West Malling area in Kent after it was caused...
Four teenage sisters from Berkshire Take to washing cars to help pay for their dad’s funeral
Mark died on Tuesday 19th July 2016 aged only 52, This is the story told by one of his four daughters. On the morning of Monday 18th July, Dad collapsed at...
A fourth man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Cheam
A fourth man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Cheam. Lee Matthews, 25 of no fixed address was charged late on Wednesday, 8 July with...
Ten fire crews tackle large blaze in Hayes
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire in a range of garages on Balmoral Drive in Hayes. Twenty tonnes of rubbish and a caravan are also...
Search launched for missing Pensioner Decorcey Belgrave
Police are searching for Decorcey Belgrave, 80. He is missing from #Ruislip He was last seen on 30/06/20 at 11am and is 5’07” tall and may appear confused and...
Police have released an image of the car used by a missing man from Leeds, as officers continue to search for him
Police have released an image of the car used by a missing man from Leeds, as officers continue to search for him. Ian Kowalczyk, aged 56, was last seen near...
Detectives investigating a robbery in Margate, have released computer-generated images of three people they would like to speak to
At about 3am on Monday 6 September 2021, the victim reported that he was cycling through Dane Park with a friend when they came across three men, one of whom...
Coastguard Rescue Helicopter scrambled to Life saving Mission On the Island of Guernsey
A Costguard search and Rescue Helicopter has this evening carried out a life saving medical evacuation from the Island of Guernsey. The twin engine helicopter...
Officers investigating reports of drug supply offences in Eastleigh charged two people last week
The charges come after a proactive operation involving Hampshire, Metropolitan Police and Surrey officers on Thursday afternoon (12 August). Prince Duah...