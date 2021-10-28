Police are concerned for his welfare. he has short dark hair, he is 5ft 11 and was last wearing black Nike trainers, grey t-shirt with a motif. Briain was last seen today at around 3pm at his home in #Roehampton. Call 999 or 101, ref – CAD 5719 /28Oct
Have you seen 14 year old Brian?
Firefighters from across Hampshire have been called to battle a blaze that has broken out in Titchfield near Fareham in Hampshire. Eight fire appliances...
A Libyan refugee who killed three men in a terrorist knife attack in a Reading park has pleaded guilty to murder following the rampage
A 26-year-old Libyan man has confessed to murdering three men in a knife rampage in Reading. Khairi Saadallah stabbed six men in a park on a...
Firefighter will stride out to send old fire kit to Ghana
A firefighter is leading the way to provide kit for those who put themselves in danger with only the most basic equipment for protection. Cosham firefighter...
Police release images of those wanted after attacking police at UME in Hammersmith
Detectives have released images and footage of people they would like to trace in connection with serious disorder at an unlicensed music event on the Havelock...
Man charged with six offences following a robbery at an amusement centre in Gillingham
Six charges have been made against a man following a robbery at an amusement centre in Gillingham. The offence is reported to have taken place in the High...
An offender who stabbed a man before assaulting an officer in Chatham has been jailed for more than three years
On Thursday 14 May 2020 officers were called to a property in Gordon Road following an allegation that William Parker had stabbed a man he knew in the neck...
Two beautiful donkeys have died after being involved in a hit and run accident at 10.40pm in the New Forest. The incident happened on Saturday 5th March...
Fire Crews Tackle Greenhouse Fire in Wooton
Fire crews from the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service stationed at Newport have been called to tackle a greenhouse fire on the Isle of Wight. Crews used...
A father has thanked Police officers for helping him after he was left in a confused state while at #StanstedAirport
A father has thanked Police officers for helping him after he was left in a confused state while at #StanstedAirport. Michael Furniss arrived at the airport...
Rider escapes serious injuries after Oxford Street crash
Police were called by LAS at 9.37am on 25 August to Oxford Street, junction with Orchard Street W1, to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and...
Five arrests have been made by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate following a shooting near Greenhithe
Five arrests have been made by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate following a shooting near Greenhithe. The victim, a 31-year-old man...
Emergency services rushed to the scene of a violent stabbing in North End this afternoon. A 35-year-old woman was stabbed in the back, with a black kitchen...
Winchester Pensioner remains missing
Searched are continuing to find a missing man from Winchester. Anthony Hayter, aged 80, was last seen leaving his home address in Winchester at around 12.30pm...
Animals perish after stable block blaze in Barking
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a horse stable on Jenkins Lane in Barking. One single storey stable was destroyed by fire...
Detectives name Deptford Stab Victim
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Deptford have named the victim as 22-year-old Shevaun Sorrell from Deptford. Police was called on...
The speed limit is a limit, not a target
“The speed limit is a limit, not a target” is the message from Hampshire and Thames Valley’s Roads Policing Unit this week as they focus on the issue of...
A man robbed a teenager and his friend of their mobile phones following a dispute about fake earphones
Kaspers Zukovskis, 20, first targeted the 19-year-old victim while he was sat inside McDonalds, on Bourges Boulevard, in Peterborough, at about 4am on 22...
Two men have been charged with conspiracy to murder Billy McCullagh
Kareem Lashani-Ewing – 19 of Westview Close, NW10 andLeeban Farah – 24 of Henderson Close, NW10 have both been charged with conspiracy to murder. Both will...
Daily UK death toll rises to over 17,000 for COVID19
As of 9am 21 April, 535,342 tests have concluded, with 18,206 tests on 20 April. 397,670 people have been tested of which 129,044 tested positive. As of 5pm on...
UPDATED: Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 25-year-old Briah Wyness
Briah, who is from Alton, was last seen this afternoon (18 June) at around 1.15pm leaving her home address on Jordon Grove in the direction of Alton...
Dramatic rescue as ‘severe fire’ rips through Italian Bakery in North End in Portsmouth
More than 30 firefighters have been tackling the fire on London Road in Northend Portsmouth. Fire crews from Cosham, Southsea and Portchester were scrambled to...
Rodney Bickerstaffe former general secretary of Unison has died aged 72
R.I.P. Rodney Kevan Bickerstaffe [6th April 1945 – 3rd October 2017] Rodney Bickerstaffe, the former general secretary of Unison has died aged 72, the trade...
Fourth arrest over Totton murder
Major crime dectectives have arrested another person as part of their investigation into the death of a 26-year-old man from Wolverhampton following a report...
Man Dies after Assault at Holiday Park
A man who was injured following an assault at a Poole holiday park has sadly died from his injuries. Officers were called to Rockley Park Holiday Park in...