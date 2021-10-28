A killer who claimed to have eaten parts of his victim has been refused parole under a new law aimed at denying freedom to those who will not reveal the location of a body
You may also like
Police have launched an investigation after a man was hospitalised in an assault in Sunderland in the early hours of Saturday morning
At about 3.45am police received a report that two men had got into an altercation with a 42-year-old woman on Holmeside in the city centre. Her 32-year-old...
Two hurt In Headcorn Collision
A van and two cars have been involved in a collision that saw part of the on the A274 in Headcorn closed for part of the rush hour. Biddenden Road by the...
Detectives arrest fifth teen following murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, in Hackney
Detectives investigating the murder of 15-year-old Tashaûn Aird in Hackney have arrested a fifth teenager. A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with...
Sixty firefighters tackle blaze at Kings Cross hotel
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire at a hotel on Argyle Street in King’s Cross. Part of a basement laundry room in...
A36 closed in both directions following serious collision
The A36 in Wiltshire is closed in both directions between the A27 near Whiteparish and A338 near Salisbury due to a collision. All three emergency services are...
UPDATED:Emergency services called to persons trapped in overturned car in Portsmouth
Emergency services have been called to free a number of people who are trapped after their vehicle rolled and overturned this evening in Portsmouth. Part of...
Fire Crews Called to Farnborough Railway Station after being attacked by objects
Fire Crews from Rushmoor were called to Farnbrough Railway Station in the early hours this morning. Crews were called to Union Street in the town just...
Isle of Wight Blue Badge Scam Warning
Disabled residents on the Island are being warned to avoid websites charging high prices for filling out blue badge applications. The Isle of Wight Council...
Four charged over Streatham Murder
A 17-year-old male from the Croydon area will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 12 June. Umar Salami – 18 (16.10.02) of Addiscombe...
Three young men have been hurt, two potentially seriously after a single vehicle rollover RTC. It happened on Gayhill Lane in the Kings Norton area of south...
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Brent are appealing for information and witnesses
The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Leon Street of Neasden Road North. He lived near to the murder scene with his fiancée. Mr Street was a...
Can you help find missing 87-year-old Rosemary Hickey from Harlow
Relatives last heard from Rosemary on Monday 14 December.It is thought she may be wearing a black hooded jacket and may have a black and white canvas bag...
Man shot in the early hours on the morning
A 36 year old man has been shot in north London in the early hours of Monday morning Police were called to Wedmore Street in Archway, N19 at 12.45am where they...
The Mayflower Park in Southampton was closed by police this morning after a number of pigeons were found dead following suspected ingestion of poison.
Although it is unknown the intentional target for the poison to have been laid it is clear that the placing of a seed-like substance in the car park area was...
Emergency services have been called to the High Street in West Wickham after pensioner was crushed by an HGV
The high street in West Wickham remains closed in both directions after emergency services were scrambled to the incident involving a man in his seventies and...
A man whose punch led to the death of a 50-year-old man has been jailed
The victim, Jentilal Deugi, was involved in a disagreement with a group of men in Redcar Road, Leicester, on Sunday 31 May. During the incident Mr Deugi...
An organized crime group have been sentenced to 16 years in prison as part of a large-scale drug operation
Lester Purdy, aged 66, of Station Road, Ide, pleaded guilty in Exeter Crown Court on 13 October to conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs and of...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire on Eastwood Road in Ulcombe, near Maidstone
Four fire engines were sent to the scene and the property was well alight on arrival. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used main jets, compressed air foam and...
Deal Man remains critical following fall from five floor
A man wearing pyjamas has fallen from a fifth-floor window at ‘The Queens’ block of flats in Prince of Wales Terrace around 9am this morning. The man is...
Investigation launched after baby falls from Height
Police called at just before 7pm on Monday evening toEast India Dock Road #Poplar #E14 to reports of a child fallen from height from a residential building...
Over 3,000 Firefighters In Coronavirus Isolation in the UK
The national body representing firefighters in the UK has called for more tests to be carried out on their members as Fire & Rescue Services around the...
Witnesses are being sought after a man was found dead at a property in Rochester
Officers were called to reports of a burglary in progress in Delce Road just after 10am on 25 October 2020. Patrols attended the address and discovered the...
Police are appealing to identify a man wanted for biting a police officer during a protest in central London
On Saturday, 6 August a man bit a uniformed officer’s hand as the officer policed crowds attending the demonstration. Thankfully the officer’s injuries were...