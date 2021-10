Four charged with aggravated trespass following protest in Westminster

Four people have been charged after protesters scaled a government building in Westminster.

[A] Jamie Ozden, 25 , of The Avenue, Tottenham

[B] Liam Bright, 28 , of Kings Crescent, Sherborne, Dorset

[C] Orla Coghlan, 26 , of The Avenue, Tottenham

[D] Annabel Bewick, 19 , of Fair Street, Cambridge

They were charged on the evening of Wednesday, 27 October with aggravated trespass. They were bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15 November.

Police were called at 06:09hrs on Tuesday, 26 October following reports that a number of protesters had scaled a government building in Marsham Street SW1.