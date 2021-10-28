BOURNEMOUTH BREAKING DERBY DORSET

A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a woman following a fail-to-stop collision in Bournemouth

Dorset Police received a report at around 1.35pm on Saturday 23 October 2021 from the ambulance service of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Suffolk Road.
The pedestriannamed by detectives as 40-year-old Clare Gafan from Bournemouth – sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. She very sadly died on Tuesday 26 October 2021 and officers have been supporting her family.
It was reported that the vehicle failed to stop at the scene and drove off in the direction of Surrey Road. A black Audi A4, believed to be involved in the incident, was located and stopped in the Northamptonshire area in the early hours of Sunday 24 October 2021.
A full investigation was launched by detectives from Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).
Shaun Hall, 39 and of Derby, has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday 29 October 2021.
A 41-year-old woman from Derby arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of the MCIT, said: “Following a detailed investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge.
“The family of Clare Gafan has been updated with this development and our thoughts are with them all at this difficult time.
This matter is now subject to a court process and as is typical in these circumstances, it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further. It is important that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.
“I would like to remind the public that this matter is now the subject of active court proceedings and it is important to stress that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings.”
