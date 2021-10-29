BREAKING HAMPSHIRE NEW FOREST

Olympians join in Extinction Rebellion protest

October 29, 2021
1 Min Read
 
15 Extinction Rebellion protestors are blocking the entrance to the UK’s largest oil refinery in Hampshire in their latest climate change protest.
Included in the protest is sailor Laura Baldwin as well as gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott.
XR protesters scaled two 50ft (15m) oil tanks on the site while others in the group have chained themselves to a pink boat at the site’s entrance.
This protest comes just days before Boris Johnson is set to welcome world leaders to the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp