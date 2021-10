60 firefighters and six fire engines from the London Fire Brigade have been called to European Metal Recycling on Bidder Street. They were scrambled to the incident shortly after 3am on Friday morning after scrap material caught fire.

Shadwell, Firefighters from Plaistow , Poplar, Millwall Whitechapel are attending along with London Ambulance Service

The smoke was very visible and could be seen for some distance.

Firefighters are working hard to bring it under control and will be there for sometime

More to Follow