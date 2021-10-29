Armed Police called to Orpington after shots fired into supermarket

Police were called at approximately 4.55pm on Thursday 28 October to reports of a firearms discharge in Marion Crescent, Orpington, BR5.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area. No suspects or victims were identified. A number of bullet casings were found at the scene.

Officers are investigating and a crime scene remains in place. At this early stage, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about what happened is asking to call 101 quoting CAD5442/28Oct. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.