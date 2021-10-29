A teenage girl has been charged by officers investigating reports of anti-social behaviour in Canterbury

Kent Police was repeatedly called to the Sturry Road area of the city between March and October 2021 following reports of food, bottles and glass being thrown at a property and abusive comments being shouted at residents.

Following an investigation, a 16-year-old girl from Canterbury has been charged with stalking causing alarm or distress.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with intimidating a witness on Monday 25 October.

She appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 28 October and was bailed with conditions to appear at Medway Youth Court on Monday 1 November.

Inspector Guy Thompson, of Canterbury Community Safety Unit, said: ‘Kent Police understands the impact that anti-social behaviour can have on victims’ quality of life and well-being.

‘I urge anyone who is suffering from behaviour like that reported in this case to contact us. We will investigate and take whatever actions are open to us to address the issue.’