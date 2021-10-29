Witnesses are sought after a man reported being assaulted in a Gillingham park by gang of Six men

The victim was walking through the Great Lines Park when he was approached by a group of men at around 9.20pm on Saturday 23 October 2021.

They asked the man if he had any drugs on him and when the victim said no they are alleged to have followed him before assaulting him.

The victim is reported to have sustained arm and facial injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

As part of the ongoing investigation into the incident officers would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the assault or who has information.

The suspects have been described as a group of five or six men.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/213582/21.