Witnesses are sought following allegations a car was abandoned by a driver and passenger after a collision in Swanley

The collision involved a black Audi A5 and a Vauxhall Corsa and happened at around 6.40pm on Thursday 14 October 2021 in London Road.

It is reported the Audi had been driving on the wrong side of the road when the incident happened, at a location close to the junction for Lesley Close. A man and a woman are said to have exited the car and fled the scene on foot. A woman driving the Corsa was attended to by ambulance crews and required hospital treatment.

Officers are working to identity the man and woman who were in the Audi. They are also keen to speak to the occupants of a white van that was seen travelling close behind the Audi in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police, including motorists who were in or near the area at the time and who may have important dashcam footage. If you can help call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 14-1105.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.