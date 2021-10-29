Sadly a woman died in a house fire on Queens Park Road in Havering

Firefighters tackled a fire at a two-storey mid-terraced house where the majority of the ground floor was damaged by the fire. Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman from the first floor of the property, sadly she died at the scene.

The Brigade was called at 10pm and six fire engines and around 40 firefighters attended the scene, the fire was under control by just before midnight. Fire crews from Harold Hill, Romford, Hornchurch, Dagenham and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.