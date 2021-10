On Tuesday 26 October 2021 Kent Police received a report of a break-in at an address in Maidstone Road at around 9pm.

Officers attended the scene where a window had been broken and, following a search, a man was arrested.

Dean Harrison, 39, of Charles Pell Road, Essex, was later charged with one count of burglary.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 28 October where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 25 November.