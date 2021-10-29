Officers from Dover’s Community Safety Unit have been supporting residents to live well as part of a community day in the district

Families attending the Wellbeing Roadshow held on the River Recreational Ground during the afternoon of Wednesday 27 October 2021 had the opportunity to meet their local PCSO, Sarah McGuiness, as well as Tarn Clark, the Community Liaison Officer (CLO) for the district.

The roadshow, organised by Dover District Council, is one of three that have been held across the district this year to promote the importance of positive mental health and offer advice to staying well. As well as the Kent Police stall, there were stalls from other agencies, live entertainment and also activities for families to take part in.

CLO Tarn Clark said: ‘This is the third event Kent Police has taken part in to promote better wellbeing in the district this year and it has been wonderful to meet so many residents, offer them crime prevention advice and listen to any safety concerns they have.

‘Children have been able to meet officers, learn about policing and see how we can help them.

‘Meeting residents and engaging with them is an important part of policing and I hope that the communities in River, Wingham and Walmer have found the events beneficial and enjoyable.’

PCSO McGuinness said: ‘As a PCSO, it is important to speak to people in the communities we serve as it gives us a good awareness of any issues which need attention and we can then work with our partner agencies to ensure Dover stays a safe and happy place.’